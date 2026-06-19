The Bullet 650 remains immediately recognisable despite its new twin-cylinder engine

The performance of the motorcycle is centred around its 650cc twin-cylinder engine, which proves to be the standout feature. The powertrain is exceptionally smooth and refined, remaining composed even when pushed toward the redline. Despite the motorcycle’s heavy weight, which sits just under 300 kilograms, it delivers impressive straight-line acceleration and is capable of reaching high speeds with ease, thanks to a power output of 46 bhp and 52 Nm of torque. Fuel efficiency is respectable for a machine of this power, typically ranging from 20 to 25 km/l.

The handling is aided by refined ergonomics, which offer a better feel and increased confidence when leaning into turns compared to other models in the 650 lineup. While the bike is generally stable, the stock tyres exhibit limited grip, particularly on certain road markings, which is a primary area for potential improvement. This was checked with improved tyre pressure, but still didn't fix the issue. Ride quality is stiff, especially at the rear, which can be adjusted to provide better comfort for daily commuting. The brakes also feel good and provide more than ample stopping power.

Regarding technology and day-to-day usability, the Bullet 650 is equipped with features designed to keep it relevant for the modern rider. The instrument cluster includes navigation capabilities via a phone connection, providing a functional interface without compromising the classic look, which continues to be devoid of a tachometer. The bike also offers adjustable levers and chrome-finished switchgear, maintaining the upscale feel associated with the modern 650 series.

Ultimately, the Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is a successful marriage of old-school character and new-age power. It manages to surprise onlookers who expect the traditional, slower pace of a standard Bullet but are instead met with the high-performance capabilities of a modern twin-cylinder engine. Royal Enfield continues to write a new story every single time, constantly upgrading its lineup while preserving the core of classic nostalgia.

Priced at ₹3.65 lakh, ex-showroom.