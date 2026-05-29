A soon-to-be-launched e-scooter from the Japanese big four stays true to its legacy of performance

The Yamaha Aerox Electric (EV) scooter was developed and built entirely in-house at Yamaha's manufacturing facility in India. This electric model successfully retains the aggressive visual DNA and sporty handling characteristics that made the original petrol-powered Aerox a massive hit among two-wheeler enthusiasts. Transitioning to a green, zero-emissions powertrain, the Aerox EV explicitly avoids becoming a standard utilitarian daily commuter. Instead, it fiercely defends its position as a hardcore, performance-oriented machine.
In terms of design and build, the scooter maintains its maxi-scooter stance, featuring a prominent double headlamp apron and large 14-inch wheels. This deep focus on performance and technology comes at the cost of everyday practicality. Housing the dual battery packs consumes a significant portion of the under-seat storage, meaning the boot space is notably compromised compared to standard scooters. Additional technological features include a digital instrument cluster, Y-Connect smartphone app integration, cruise control, and integrated hazard lights, which make life easier.
The Aerox Electric, as expected, has that immediate torque availability of EVs, and hence, you get the thrilling acceleration expected from modern electric vehicles. The scooter corners exceptionally well, offering fantastic grip, high-speed stability, and immense rider confidence on paved roads. However, much like its internal combustion engine counterpart, it features a noticeably stiff suspension setup. This sporty tuning means the ride can feel jarring and borderline uncomfortable over speed bumps and broken tarmac, requiring the rider to slow down.
Powering the Aerox EV are two swappable 1.5 kWh batteries, giving it a total battery capacity of 3 kWh, which can be easily removed and charged conveniently at home. The belt-driven motor produces an impressive 9.5 kW (roughly 13 PS) of power and 48 Nm of torque. This robust powertrain enables rapid acceleration, with the scooter capable of reaching a top speed of 95 km/h in Boost mode. While Yamaha claims a riding range of 106 kilometres, the actual on-the-road range during urban commutes should be around 90 kilometres.
Yamaha has equipped the Aerox EV with multiple dynamic riding modes, including Standard, Eco, Power, and the aforementioned Boost mode. The braking system is exceptionally robust, utilising large single-pod calliper discs on both the front and rear wheels. The electric motor's regenerative capabilities ensure safe, rapid deceleration while also adding to range.
Ultimately, the Yamaha EV stays entirely true to the original Aerox legacy. It is a highly specialised vehicle explicitly designed for passionate riders who prioritise sharp handling, aggressive aesthetics, and a thrilling ride over extensive cargo space or plush, everyday comfort. The strategic addition of dual swappable batteries brings excellent modern convenience to a proven platform, making it a highly compelling option for those seeking a premium, fun-focused electric scooter.
Expected price around ₹2 lakh, ex-showroom
Story by Mohit Soni