A soon-to-be-launched e-scooter from the Japanese big four stays true to its legacy of performance

The Aerox Electric, as expected, has that immediate torque availability of EVs, and hence, you get the thrilling acceleration expected from modern electric vehicles. The scooter corners exceptionally well, offering fantastic grip, high-speed stability, and immense rider confidence on paved roads. However, much like its internal combustion engine counterpart, it features a noticeably stiff suspension setup. This sporty tuning means the ride can feel jarring and borderline uncomfortable over speed bumps and broken tarmac, requiring the rider to slow down.

Powering the Aerox EV are two swappable 1.5 kWh batteries, giving it a total battery capacity of 3 kWh, which can be easily removed and charged conveniently at home. The belt-driven motor produces an impressive 9.5 kW (roughly 13 PS) of power and 48 Nm of torque. This robust powertrain enables rapid acceleration, with the scooter capable of reaching a top speed of 95 km/h in Boost mode. While Yamaha claims a riding range of 106 kilometres, the actual on-the-road range during urban commutes should be around 90 kilometres.