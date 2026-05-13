One more for the road: The newly launched KTM 390 Duke is shaking things up

The newly launched KTM 390 Duke is shaking things up with the introduction of a brand-new 350cc engine alongside its powerful 400cc counterpart. This bold move reflects KTM's commitment to making its motorcycles more affordable while keeping that exceptional engineering quality that riders love. Can you believe it took just six to eight months to churn out this 350cc motor directly from the fresh 400cc platform? Having thoroughly enjoyed the 2024 KTM 390 with the 400cc engine for over two years, we can take a straight dive into the differences, practical tweaks, and other elements that define this fresh iteration of the iconic streetfighter.
By cleverly downsizing to exactly 349cc, KTM has skillfully sidestepped India’s hefty higher taxation tiers. This engineering tweak shifts the motorcycle into the 18% GST bracket instead of the 40% bracket, leading to a reduction in price by a whopping ₹60,000! This incredible price drop opens the doors to the Duke experience for many more riders, allowing a broader audience access to KTM’s naked bike platform, and a new colour scheme with upgraded tech.
But here’s the best part: even with this engine swap, KTM has made sure that the DNA and visual appeal of the 390 Duke are as striking as ever. Almost every structural and aesthetic component remains unchanged from its more powerful sibling. Think about those fierce headlamps, the lightweight alloy wheels, and the robust chassis, all keeping that attitude intact. It still has an adjustable suspension and swingarm. The seat, fuel tank, tail lamps, and indicators are all true to the beloved previous generation. And for those who value tech, its premium features are here to stay. The bike still flaunts a highly praised instrument cluster with three distinct riding modes and top-notch switchgear. Now, cruise control has been added to an already impressive list of features, boosting the bike’s long-distance cruising capabilities.
When discussing the core of the motorcycle, the 349cc engine delivers slightly less horsepower at 41 bhp and 33.5 Nm of torque than its predecessor, the 400cc version, resulting in a different riding experience. In urban settings, riders might notice a minor dip in low-end torque. As a result, the acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes about 1.5 seconds longer, and is now just under eight seconds compared to the impressive sub-six-second time of the 400cc model. Nevertheless, this small decrease in acceleration and top speed is offset by the engine’s noticeably smoother and more refined feel. The power delivery has evolved, requiring riders to keep the revs up to tap into its potential. Fortunately, since the engine revs eagerly and effortlessly, this isn’t an issue at all. The mid-range kicks in around 6,000 to 7,000 RPM, providing a thrilling surge of power all the way to the redline. This gives the 350cc Duke that authentic high-revving sports bike sensation, maintaining the exciting spirit that enthusiasts have cherished over the years. Moreover, standard performance features like the quick shifter, slipper clutch, traction control, and ABS continue to perform well. Plus, with the smaller, less stressed engine, riders can anticipate a notable boost in overall fuel efficiency.
The handling and ride quality are standout elements of the new Duke. One significant enhancement from the factory is the transition from Metzeler tyres to Apollo tyres. The Apollos provide a considerable upgrade in both dry and wet grip compared to the previous stock tyres, making the bike feel sportier, lighter, and more agile in corners. This change also enhances braking feedback. Overall, while the 350cc engine might offer a slight trade-off in raw performance compared to the special 400cc unit, the substantial cost savings, improved stock tyres, and continued premium features make the new KTM 390 Duke an outstanding value that remains true to its streetfighter roots.
Prices start at ₹2.77 lakh, ex-showroom
Story by Mohit Soni