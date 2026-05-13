One more for the road: The newly launched KTM 390 Duke is shaking things up

The newly launched KTM 390 Duke is shaking things up with the introduction of a brand-new 350cc engine alongside its powerful 400cc counterpart. This bold move reflects KTM's commitment to making its motorcycles more affordable while keeping that exceptional engineering quality that riders love. Can you believe it took just six to eight months to churn out this 350cc motor directly from the fresh 400cc platform? Having thoroughly enjoyed the 2024 KTM 390 with the 400cc engine for over two years, we can take a straight dive into the differences, practical tweaks, and other elements that define this fresh iteration of the iconic streetfighter.

By cleverly downsizing to exactly 349cc, KTM has skillfully sidestepped India’s hefty higher taxation tiers. This engineering tweak shifts the motorcycle into the 18% GST bracket instead of the 40% bracket, leading to a reduction in price by a whopping ₹60,000! This incredible price drop opens the doors to the Duke experience for many more riders, allowing a broader audience access to KTM’s naked bike platform, and a new colour scheme with upgraded tech.

But here’s the best part: even with this engine swap, KTM has made sure that the DNA and visual appeal of the 390 Duke are as striking as ever. Almost every structural and aesthetic component remains unchanged from its more powerful sibling. Think about those fierce headlamps, the lightweight alloy wheels, and the robust chassis, all keeping that attitude intact. It still has an adjustable suspension and swingarm. The seat, fuel tank, tail lamps, and indicators are all true to the beloved previous generation. And for those who value tech, its premium features are here to stay. The bike still flaunts a highly praised instrument cluster with three distinct riding modes and top-notch switchgear. Now, cruise control has been added to an already impressive list of features, boosting the bike’s long-distance cruising capabilities.