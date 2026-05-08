Exploring new paths with a new launch in the Adventure segment

Powering the RTX is a 298cc 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 36 PS and is E20 compliant. This engine has learned from the BMW 310cc powerplant, although it shares no common parts. The engine clearly has a unique character. One of the standout features is the gearbox, which is far better than the 310 series of gearboxes. Rideability is very good in the city as controls are light and torque is largely present for most requirements from the riders. There might be some vibrations felt between 80 km/h to 100 km/h, but once you hit higher speeds, the engine smoothens out beautifully, making cruising at 110–120 km/h a breeze. The engine excels in its flexibility, delivering a usable low-end and a robust mid-range that makes city riding and highway overtaking a pleasure without the need for constant gear changes.

As for ride quality and handling, the feedback is overwhelmingly positive, especially regarding the suspension setup on the base model. It has been expertly tuned to absorb road imperfections, resulting in a "plush" ride that remains stable. On the highway, the bike feels secure and grounded, while it is nimble enough to weave through city traffic effortlessly. Cornering stability is impressive too, thanks in part to the high-quality Eurogrip tyres engineered specifically for this model. These tyres offer excellent grip on smooth roads and are capable enough for uneven surfaces or light off-road excursions. For those who crave extra control, the higher-end variants come with adjustable suspension to tailor the ride to different weights or riding styles.

In summary, the TVS Apache RTX 300 is a fantastic entry machine in the adventure-touring segment. It beautifully blends striking design, innovative technology, and practical usability. While seasoned riders might perceive the engine's power delivery as linear, it’s the perfect option for those venturing into the world of adventure motorcycles for the first time. It delivers ample performance for touring while keeping things manageable. Its competitive price point, paired with a high standard of fit and finish, makes it a formidable contender against the KTM 250 Adventure and the Suzuki V-Strom SX. For riders seeking a feature-rich experience coupled with a comfortable and stable ride, the RTX 300 comes highly recommended.

Priced at ₹1.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

---- Story by Mohit Soni