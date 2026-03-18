Life in the fast lane with one of the world's most potent motorcycles

One of the most potent superbikes of the world, the BMW 1000RR has just been launched in India. The dynamic design language of the new BMW M 1000 R signals pure performance and sportiness. The proportions are ultra-compact, slim, slender and extremely aggressive. The new dual-flow LED headlight, derived from the RR models and the M logo in the air intake between the headlights give this motorcycle an aggressive look. The roadster looks outstanding from the front with its M winglets.

Wheelies feel natural in the BMW M 1000 R

The refined black winglets generate aerodynamic downforce, and at 220 km/h, they increase the front-wheel load by 11 kg. The M Carbon wheels with M Competition Package stand out thanks to the clear lacquer coat that brings out the high-quality, deep black shimmering carbon-fibre structure even more intensively. The brake ducts are integrated into the front mudguards, which have been optimised for improved airflow around the fork legs and brake callipers. In all colour schemes, the rear frame and swingarm of the new model year are in Platinum Grey metallic. The M Quick action throttle reduces the angle of rotation needed to achieve full throttle, allowing for faster acceleration and less wrist strain.

The new BMW M 1000 R is powered by the water-cooled inline 4-cylinder engine with a capacity of 999 cc, designed for maximum riding pleasure. It generates a peak output of 210 hp at 13,750 rpm and the maximum torque of 113 Nm is reached at 11,100 rpm. The new M R sprints from 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and can achieve a maximum speed of 280 km/h. The BMW ShiftCam technology offers an increase in torque and pulling power in low and medium speed range with a simultaneous gain in peak power. Other indispensable components are titanium valves, a new spring assembly on the exhaust side, narrower and lighter cam followers and optimised camshafts. The intake system features shorter intake funnels for optimised charge exchange at high engine speeds.