A cut above - the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is out to slay

Power where it matters

The bump in engine size primarily addresses the stringent global emission regulations. By enlarging the engine, Kawasaki ensures it retains strong power output (145 PS) while operating more cleanly and efficiently.Riding this latest engine is all about smooth, linear power delivery. Even in its most aggressive “Sport” mode, the Ninja remains manageable and predictable, making it a great choice for those moving up from 500cc or 600cc bikes who want “litre-class” power without the nerve-wracking character of a racetrack bike.However, one challenge does come with the Ninja 1100 SX: its weight. This is a heavy motorcycle, and its handling dynamics are closely tied to the suspension setup.

Fortunately, it boasts fully adjustable suspension. The standard factory settings tend to be on the softer side, giving it a "heavier" feel. But by increasing the preload and stiffening the suspension, the bike transforms into a much nimbler machine that handles its mass far more effectively. While the weight might be quite noticeable at low speeds, the bike's balance makes it surprisingly simple to manoeuvre through slow-moving city traffic once you're accustomed to its dimensions.

The Ninja series' standard tires have been a constant source of criticism. The stock tires serve as a limiting factor for the chassis and are sufficient only for basic dry and rainy situations. The bike's agility and confidence in turns can be altered by switching to higher-performance tires. With adjustable levers to suit various hand sizes, the braking mechanism is nonetheless sturdy and dependable.

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SXis made for the rider who needs the functionality of a tourer but wants the DNA of a Ninja—the speed, the appearance, and the inline-four soundtrack. It chooses to be the ultimate ruler of the highway over the "go-anywhere" promise of an ADV bike. It continues to be one of the most useful high-performance motorcycles available today thanks to its sophisticated engine, tuneable characteristics, and an enormous touring range.

Priced at ₹14.42 lakh, ex-showroom.

Story by Mohit Soni