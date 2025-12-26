Adventure Cruising with an affordable legend, the Harley-Davidson X440

The Harley-Davidson X440 marks a significant step forward in making the renowned American brand more accessible with its innovative design.
The new "T" variant represents a notable update midway through its lifecycle. While it still maintains the core essence of the 440 platform, it's clear that Harley-Davidson has taken customer feedback to heart, choosing to enhance the overall experience rather than merely tweak the looks. The end result is a motorcycle that feels more well-rounded compared to the previous S and Vivid trims.
At first glance, the X440T retains the beloved silhouette that fans of the model have come to appreciate. Key features like the signature fuel tank, circular LED headlamp, and front-end design remain intact to uphold the brand's identity. Upon further inspection, however, the bike showcases some thoughtful enhancements. New side panels and a redesigned tail unit contribute to a sleeker, more contemporary appearance. Harley has also modified the rear subframe, which not only improves the bike's aesthetics but also supports a better seating arrangement, that is designed for better comfort on long rides and features a ribbed texture for the rider to get a better grip. The passenger gets a smooth surface. Additionally, a‘Panic Braking Alert’ feature is integrated into the LED tail lights, which flash rapidly during aggressive braking to alert vehicles behind—an impressive safety feature included as standard.One of the most significant mechanical upgrades comes in the form of Ride-by-Wire technology. This transition from a traditional cable-actuated throttle to an electronic system allowing for more precise control over engine mapping.
The 440cc engine that is air and oil cooled makes around 27 bhp and around 28 Nm of torque. The power delivery feels quite smooth and consistent – a significant improvement on this engine from before where it felt quite lumpy with its peaks and drops. The new software mapping for the engine has created a linear power curve across low, mid, and top ranges.The Ride-by-Wire system also introduces two distinct riding modes: Road Mode, the default for spirited rides, maximises the bike's exhaust note while providing a sharp throttle response. Rain Mode, on the other hand, is designed for challenging conditions like snow or wet roads, smoothing out power delivery to help maintain traction without losing the bike's inherent character.
The X440T distinguishes itself with a sportier feel, achieved through revised ergonomics, particularly with the handlebar design. The new design creates a scenario that balances comfort with control, making it neither too stretched nor too relaxed. It improves ‘flickability,’ which means that turning into corners or navigating through winding roads now requires less effort. While the tyres and twin-shock suspension remain unchanged from the previous model, the enhanced steering geometry instills greater confidence at higher speeds and on twisting roads.
Harley-Davidson has taken the X440T, which is mainly designed as a leisure cruiser, and enhanced it to suit adventurous riders who might venture into rugged terrains. One notable feature is the switchable rear ABS. This technology lets riders lock the rear wheel, giving them the ability to enjoy drifting or enhance control during steep descents.
The X440T stands as a sophisticated and polished iteration of an already successful platform. It skilfully combines the relaxed vibes of a cruiser with the agility fit for a sporty daily ride. For those seeking the luxury of the Harley-Davidson brand along with modern technology and enhanced manoeuvrability, the T variant is undoubtedly the top choice in the 400cc category today.
Priced at INR 2.8 lakh, ex-showroom
Story by Mohit Soni
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.