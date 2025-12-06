Pulsar N160 gets a new variant with Gold USD Forks and a single-seat

Bajaj Auto Ltd., has announced the launch of a new variant of the Pulsar N160, featuring gold USD forks and a single-seat configuration. The latest update brings improved comfort, and superior riding dynamics to the popular N series, reinforcing Pulsar’s commitment to democratising sports motorcycling in India.

Designed for riders who seek the comfort of a single-seat configuration along with the precision, control, and commanding road presence offered by USD forks, the new Pulsar N160 variant enhances everyday rideability while amplifying the sporty, aggressive stance that the Pulsar brand is known for. When the Pulsar N160 first launched with a split seat, it was very well received; research later showed that a significant share of N160 buyers were families who preferred a single seat but did not want to compromise on Pulsar’s precision and control—making the new single-seat, Gold USD fork variant a true win-win.