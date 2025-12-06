Pulsar N160 gets a new variant with Gold USD Forks and a single-seat

Bajaj Auto Ltd., has announced the launch of a new variant of the Pulsar N160, featuring gold USD forks and a single-seat configuration. The latest update brings improved comfort, and superior riding dynamics to the popular N series, reinforcing Pulsar’s commitment to democratising sports motorcycling in India.
Designed for riders who seek the comfort of a single-seat configuration along with the precision, control, and commanding road presence offered by USD forks, the new Pulsar N160 variant enhances everyday rideability while amplifying the sporty, aggressive stance that the Pulsar brand is known for. When the Pulsar N160 first launched with a split seat, it was very well received; research later showed that a significant share of N160 buyers were families who preferred a single seat but did not want to compromise on Pulsar’s precision and control—making the new single-seat, Gold USD fork variant a true win-win.
Available in four striking colours - Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red, Polar Sky Blue, and Black - the variant builds on the strong design DNA of the Pulsar N range. Speaking on the launch, Sarang Kanade, President, MCBU, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “The new Pulsar N160 with gold USD forks and a single seat has been developed from customer insights and our commitment tothe evolving needs of the industry. This upgrade delivers enhanced comfort, with a premium stance while staying the N series represents – power, precision, control, along with an unmatched riding experience. We hope to induct a generation of Pulsarmaniacs with the new Pulsar N160, and introduce them to the world of the Definitely Daring”
Over the years, Pulsar has remained India’s most loved performance motorcycle brand, consistently redefining the category with bold design, advanced technology, and rider-centric upgrades. The new Pulsar N160 variant further strengthens the brand’s legacy while catering to riders seeking a combination of premium hardware, everyday practicality, and street dominance.
Priced at ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom)
