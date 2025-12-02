Made for India: Explore a special range of motorcycles by this international manufacturer

KTM’s new Duke 160 has arrived, and it has been specifically developed for the Indian market. The company is hoping that this model will make waves in the highly competitive 160cc premium segment, taking direct aim at its main competitor, the Yamaha MT-15. With this launch, KTM is clearly demonstrating its commitment to the Indian landscape and its ambition for significant sales growth in this vital category.
Drawing from the aesthetics of the second-generation Duke platform, the Duke 160 retains the striking design that many admire. It shares familiar features with its kin, like the headlamp and side panels, but sets itself apart with fresh graphics and vibrant colours. In terms of structure, it boasts a bolt-on subframe design that makes maintenance a breeze. The wheels, a significant upgrade borrowed from the KTM RC 390, are remarkably lighter than before, enhancing performance. Riders will also appreciate the comfortable seating, with an 815 mm seat height that caters well to the majority of Indians.
KTM has equipped the Duke 160 with upscale components, incorporating the new switchgear from its bigger sibling, the Duke 390. Full LED lighting is standard, including the headlamp, DRLs, and turn signals. To keep costs in check, KTM has opted for a dot matrix instrument cluster instead of a pricier TFT screen, noting that the latter would increase the price of the overall bike significantly. Connectivity features, including turn-by-turn navigation, are available as an optional add-on for ₹5,000.
The build quality and finish are on par with the asking price. A standout feature is the engine refinement, which truly impresses with its smooth performance. The Duke 160 is powered by a 165cc liquid-cooled, SOHC engine that churns out 19 PS of power and 15.5 Nm of torque, matched with a six-speed gearbox.
Weighing 12 kg less than the Duke 200, this bike is nimble and ideal for daily use. Compliant with E20 fuel standards, the engine achieves an optimal compression ratio, ensuring a seamless and balanced riding experience. In terms of performance, it delivers robust low-end power along with an impressive top-end, reaching speeds of 100 km/h quickly and maxing out around 120-130 km/h. However, the mid-range, especially between 60 and 80 km/h, is somewhat slow.
The ride quality has seen notable improvements over previous iterations. The front and rear suspension setup feels perfectly balanced for both comfort and agility. The brakes, featuring a 320 mm front disc, ensure reliable stopping power. Additionally, the shift away from the oversized rear tire seen in earlier models has resulted in enhanced acceleration, top speed, and fuel efficiency.
The Duke comes loaded with premium features like a liquid-cooled engine and cutting-edge technology within the 160cc segment. A key highlight is its narrower rear tire, optimised for its engine output, contributing to an impressive fuel efficiency of up to 40 km/l. This unique blend of strong performance, KTM's signature aggressive styling, and excellent fuel economy makes the Duke 160 a compelling and attractive option in its category.
Priced at ₹1.7 lakh, ex-showroom.
(By Mohit Soni)