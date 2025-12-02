Made for India: Explore a special range of motorcycles by this international manufacturer

KTM’s new Duke 160 has arrived, and it has been specifically developed for the Indian market. The company is hoping that this model will make waves in the highly competitive 160cc premium segment, taking direct aim at its main competitor, the Yamaha MT-15. With this launch, KTM is clearly demonstrating its commitment to the Indian landscape and its ambition for significant sales growth in this vital category.

The KTM 160 is developed specially for India

Drawing from the aesthetics of the second-generation Duke platform, the Duke 160 retains the striking design that many admire. It shares familiar features with its kin, like the headlamp and side panels, but sets itself apart with fresh graphics and vibrant colours. In terms of structure, it boasts a bolt-on subframe design that makes maintenance a breeze. The wheels, a significant upgrade borrowed from the KTM RC 390, are remarkably lighter than before, enhancing performance. Riders will also appreciate the comfortable seating, with an 815 mm seat height that caters well to the majority of Indians.

KTM has equipped the Duke 160 with upscale components, incorporating the new switchgear from its bigger sibling, the Duke 390. Full LED lighting is standard, including the headlamp, DRLs, and turn signals. To keep costs in check, KTM has opted for a dot matrix instrument cluster instead of a pricier TFT screen, noting that the latter would increase the price of the overall bike significantly. Connectivity features, including turn-by-turn navigation, are available as an optional add-on for ₹5,000.