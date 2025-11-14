The whole Hog - for the love of classic motorcycles!

Ride characteristics

The handling and suspension could use some enhancements, particularly in two key areas. First up are the tyres; they don't perform well, even in dry conditions, and are particularly poor in the wet, which affects rider confidence in tighter corners. Secondly, the suspension setup was initially too soft. After we made adjustments to stiffen the rear suspension, the ride quality improved significantly.

The brakes are average at best, even with a standard dual-channel ABS – we feel that upgrading brake pads could make a world of difference. On a brighter note, the bike shines in daily usability. Its ergonomics provide ample comfort, and the ground clearance is quite good, allowing it to tackle common speed breakers with ease, even for heavier riders. It’s surprisingly nimble, making it a blast to weave through city traffic while enjoying that exhaust note.

Lastly, the bike comes well-equipped with features such as bright LED lighting including head and tail lamps as well as the side winkers. The instrument cluster is a 3.5-inch LCD unit that seamlessly shifts from day to night mode with a built-in sensor. It comes with standard Bluetooth capability for music, calls and turn-by-turn navigation. The inclusion of a USB charging port is a nice touch.

For first-time buyers looking to dive into the world of performance motorcycling, the X440 is an excellent choice, especially for those who might be skipping over smaller models. It's particularly appealing to dedicated Harley fans who have been patiently waiting for an exceptional and affordable ride since the previous 750 model.

Priced at INR 2,79,500 , ex-showroom

Story by Mohit Soni.