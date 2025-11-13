A major two-wheeler company announced the launch of its globally acclaimed modern retro sport brand in India and EVs

The new Yamaha XSR155 represents the next evolution of Yamaha’s dominance in the premium motorcycle segment. Designed for today’s riders who seek both style and substance, it embodies the modern retro sport concept, blending timeless design with modern engineering to create a motorcycle that stands out in design and performance. With responsive handling and an immersive riding experience, the XSR155 offers customers a refined motorcycling experience that combines everyday convenience with the thrill of the open road. Its introduction further strengthens Yamaha’s position in India’s most competitive and fast-growing category, reflecting the company’s commitment to developing motorcycles that resonate with the lifestyle and aspirations of Indian riders.
XSR globally features Yamaha’s XSR pedigree that captures the modern retro sport spirit by combining classic styling cues with advanced engineering. Its classic round LED headlight and taillight, teardrop fuel tank, and traditional-style LCD display highlight the timeless appeal of Yamaha’s design language. Lightweight and a well-balanced frame with 17-inch wheels gives it an agile and confident stance. Powering the XSR155 is a 155cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) that delivers 13.5 kW of power and 14.2 Nm of torque. Built on Yamaha’s proven Deltabox frame, it features aluminium swing arm, upside-down front forks, linked-type monocross rear suspension, and a 6-speed transmission with assist and slipper clutch, offering the right strength-rigidity balance for exceptional ride feeling, and comfort on any road. Additionally, the XSR155 also features dual-channel ABS and Traction Control to ensure safer rides for our customers.
Priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
The AEROX-E Performance EV marks Yamaha’s entry into the high-performance electric scooter segment, expanding its globally acclaimed Maxi Sports lineage. Building on the strong success of the Aerox 155, which redefined the premium scooter market, the AEROX-E is set to multiply that achievement in the EV space. Powered by a 9.4 kW (peak power), 48 Nm of torque electric motor for high acceleration along with dual detachable 3kWh batteries, the AEROX-E delivers instant acceleration with efficient power management. The dual batteries are powered by high energy type cell for extraordinary performance. It also features ergonomic grips for effortless removal and home charging. It further features multiple riding modes –Eco, Standard, and Power – with the addition of a ‘Boost’ function allowing riders rapid acceleration for quick start and strong pick-up. The EV also gets a reverse mode for added riding convenience. The AEROX-E has a certified range of 106 kilometres. Retaining the core DNA of a true Maxi Sports Scooter, the AEROX-E embodies Yamaha’s “Heart-Shaking Speedster” design philosophy through its Proud Body Size, Athletic Proportions, and distinctive ‘X’ Centre Motif. Twin LED Class D headlights, LED flashers, a 3D-effect LED taillight, and a large colour TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation. The Y-connect mobile app connectivity further allows Multi-Information Display (MID), and smart connectivity features such as maintenance reminders and last parked location elevate the riding experience. In addition to this sophisticated powertrain and battery technology, the ergonomics on AEROX-E has been modified to support the vehicle dynamics to offer a fun riding experience. Furthermore, the Aerox-E gets front and rear disc brakes and single-channel ABS for enhanced safety.
Designed for interurban mobility, the EC-06 enhances first- and last-mile connectivity for customers. Targeted at riders seeking a stylish and practical commuting option, the scooter blends Yamaha’s core DNA with modern design sensibilities. Its stable stance and elevated design focus give it a high-centered presence, ensuring agile manoeuvrability in traffic, while the horizontal core design conveys a sense of balance and precision. The EC-06’s clean, dynamic styling and sharp body lines cater to young and progressive customers who value both function and individuality in their daily rides.
Developed in India with a global outlook, the EC-06 combines simplicity with performance that gives it a distinctive presence on the road. Powered by a 4.5 kW electric motor generating 6.7 kW (peak power) along with 4 kWh high-capacity fixed battery the EC06 provides sustainable mileage for daily usage. The EC-06 has a certified range of 160 kilometres.
The EC-06 delivers a smooth and responsive riding experience, with instant torque for effortless acceleration in city and interurban conditions. Riders can choose between three riding modes to optimize performance and efficiency, while the reverse mode adds convenience in tight spaces. Charging the fixed battery is simple and user-friendly, with a standard home plug-in option that fully charges the scooter in approximately 9 hours, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum mobility for daily commutes. The model comes equipped with front and rear disc brakes, a coloured LCD display, and LED headlights and taillights. For enhanced digital integration, it also includes a built-in telematics unit with a SIM, enabling real-time connectivity and data access. It gets an under-seat storage of 24.5 Liters generating a large storage space.
The Yamaha FZ-RAVE sets a new benchmark in the 150cc segment in India, combining aggressive styling and city-friendly performance for young riders who seek both practicality and excitement. Drawing inspiration from Yamaha’s premium FZ line, the FZ-RAVE features a bold full-LED projector headlamp with integrated Position light, a sculpted fuel tank, cosmetic air vents, and a compact exhaust, giving it a commanding presence on Indian roads. Its modern design is complemented by a single-piece seat and sharp tail lamp, creating a cohesive, sporty look that stands out in traffic while ensuring rider comfort on daily commutes and longer rides alike.
Building on the legacy of over 2.75 million FZ-S motorcycles already on Indian roads, the FZ-RAVE incorporates the learnings and insights gained from Yamaha’s extensive engagement with young riders. The colours and graphics of the FZ-RAVE—Matte Titan and Metallic Black—have been thoughtfully designed following deep research and direct customer discussions, ensuring they resonate with contemporary Indian tastes and preferences.
The FZ-RAVE is powered by the trusted 149cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, producing 9.1 kW of power. The engine delivers linear acceleration, responsive performance, and unmatched fuel efficiency, making it suitable for diverse riding conditions across India. The 5-speed manual gearbox ensures precise power delivery, while single-channel ABS and front & rear disc brakes enhance safety, providing confidence during sudden stops or challenging road conditions. With its 13-litre fuel tank and kerb weight of 136 kg, the FZ-RAVE strikes a balance between stability, agility, and range, making it an ideal choice for young Indian riders. By combining Yamaha’s proven FZ engineering with insights drawn from millions of riders, the FZ-RAVE reinforces the FZ brand’s presence in the market, reflecting Yamaha’s commitment to motorcycles that truly resonate with today’s generation.
Priced at ₹1,17,218 (ex-showroom).