A major two-wheeler company announced the launch of its globally acclaimed modern retro sport brand in India and EVs

Unveiling of the AEROX-E High Performance EV and the EC-06

The AEROX-E Performance EV marks Yamaha’s entry into the high-performance electric scooter segment, expanding its globally acclaimed Maxi Sports lineage. Building on the strong success of the Aerox 155, which redefined the premium scooter market, the AEROX-E is set to multiply that achievement in the EV space. Powered by a 9.4 kW (peak power), 48 Nm of torque electric motor for high acceleration along with dual detachable 3kWh batteries, the AEROX-E delivers instant acceleration with efficient power management. The dual batteries are powered by high energy type cell for extraordinary performance. It also features ergonomic grips for effortless removal and home charging. It further features multiple riding modes –Eco, Standard, and Power – with the addition of a ‘Boost’ function allowing riders rapid acceleration for quick start and strong pick-up. The EV also gets a reverse mode for added riding convenience. The AEROX-E has a certified range of 106 kilometres. Retaining the core DNA of a true Maxi Sports Scooter, the AEROX-E embodies Yamaha’s “Heart-Shaking Speedster” design philosophy through its Proud Body Size, Athletic Proportions, and distinctive ‘X’ Centre Motif. Twin LED Class D headlights, LED flashers, a 3D-effect LED taillight, and a large colour TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation. The Y-connect mobile app connectivity further allows Multi-Information Display (MID), and smart connectivity features such as maintenance reminders and last parked location elevate the riding experience. In addition to this sophisticated powertrain and battery technology, the ergonomics on AEROX-E has been modified to support the vehicle dynamics to offer a fun riding experience. Furthermore, the Aerox-E gets front and rear disc brakes and single-channel ABS for enhanced safety.

Designed for interurban mobility, the EC-06 enhances first- and last-mile connectivity for customers. Targeted at riders seeking a stylish and practical commuting option, the scooter blends Yamaha’s core DNA with modern design sensibilities. Its stable stance and elevated design focus give it a high-centered presence, ensuring agile manoeuvrability in traffic, while the horizontal core design conveys a sense of balance and precision. The EC-06’s clean, dynamic styling and sharp body lines cater to young and progressive customers who value both function and individuality in their daily rides.

Developed in India with a global outlook, the EC-06 combines simplicity with performance that gives it a distinctive presence on the road. Powered by a 4.5 kW electric motor generating 6.7 kW (peak power) along with 4 kWh high-capacity fixed battery the EC06 provides sustainable mileage for daily usage. The EC-06 has a certified range of 160 kilometres.

The EC-06 delivers a smooth and responsive riding experience, with instant torque for effortless acceleration in city and interurban conditions. Riders can choose between three riding modes to optimize performance and efficiency, while the reverse mode adds convenience in tight spaces. Charging the fixed battery is simple and user-friendly, with a standard home plug-in option that fully charges the scooter in approximately 9 hours, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum mobility for daily commutes. The model comes equipped with front and rear disc brakes, a coloured LCD display, and LED headlights and taillights. For enhanced digital integration, it also includes a built-in telematics unit with a SIM, enabling real-time connectivity and data access. It gets an under-seat storage of 24.5 Liters generating a large storage space.