Electric Adventures — with the electric motorcycle segment hotting up, can the Adventure category be far behind?

The Ultraviolette X47 makes a striking impression as a true crossover motorcycle, seamlessly merging the edgy aesthetics of a naked streetfighter with practical adventure bike elements. The X47 is the first mass market bike in India to get ADAS features. The front end showcases a bold beak and an expansive fly screen reminiscent of typical adventure tourers, yet it also retains the unique LED headlamp and daytime running lights of its sibling, the F77. The angular fairing and the eye-catching Desert Wing colour scheme further enhance its appeal.
When it comes to design, the choice of wheels stands out; the X47 opts for 17-inch wheels front and back, intentionally forgoing the larger 19-inch front wheel found on many adventure bikes. This direction emphasises its crossover capabilities, allowing for excellent handling on paved roads while being equipped to tackle rougher terrains. Comfort is prioritised with a reinforced sub-frame and an ample seat designed for both the rider and passenger. The upgraded UI/UX of the instrument cluster also deserves mention, providing intuitive control over various bike features, including customisable options.
Performance-wise, the X47 showcases impressive power for an electric motorcycle, especially when equipped with the 10 kWh battery. The motor delivers 40 bhp alongside a remarkable 100 Nm of peak torque, which translates to a jaw-dropping 600 Nm of torque at the wheel. This power enables the bike to sprint from 0 to 60 km/h in just 2.7 seconds and reach 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds, rivalling the acceleration of some 300cc to 350cc petrol motorcycles. Riders can choose from three core modes: Glide Mode, Combat Mode, and Ballistic Mode, differentiating performance based on their preferences.
Handling is significantly enhanced by the suspension setup, offering 170 mm of travel up front and 140 mm at the rear. The bike has specially developed MRF tires, featuring a unique ridge design that optimizes cornering stability, although they do have their limits when pushed to the edge.
The X47 is crafted with practicality in mind, making it an excellent choice for daily commuting and long-distance touring. It boasts a claimed range of around 300 kms, and a standout feature is its power-dense onboard charger—one of the first of its kind in an Indian motorcycle—which substantially cuts down charging times, often halving them. Remarkably, it can offer a 300 km range in just 1.2 hours through simultaneous charging of both onboard and external sources.
Safety is paramount in the X47, loaded with advanced technology. It is equipped with an advanced braking system, Bosch’s 10th Generation Dual ABS. RadarTech (ADAS) enhances rider safety by alerting them to overtaking or approaching vehicles from behind, aiding planning on the road. Regenerative braking offers ten steps of adjustability, allowing riders to precisely configure the regenerative braking to their liking.
The X47 is seen as a fully matured iteration of Ultraviolette’s motorcycle platform, successfully combining the blistering performance of a road bike with the compliance needed for India's varied road conditions. It directly addresses the criticisms of the original F77’s stiff suspension by offering a longer-travel, more comfortable setup, while retaining the stability needed for hard riding.
The comprehensive package of high performance, 300 kms range, fast charging, sophisticated ADAS safety features, and much-improved ride quality makes the X47 hard to ignore. It is strongly recommended for anyone considering a purchase in the ₹3 to ₹4 Lakh price segment. We know, we would!
Priced at INR 2.49 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi onwards.
(Written by Mohit Soni)