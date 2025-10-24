Electric Adventures — with the electric motorcycle segment hotting up, can the Adventure category be far behind?

Performance

Performance-wise, the X47 showcases impressive power for an electric motorcycle, especially when equipped with the 10 kWh battery. The motor delivers 40 bhp alongside a remarkable 100 Nm of peak torque, which translates to a jaw-dropping 600 Nm of torque at the wheel. This power enables the bike to sprint from 0 to 60 km/h in just 2.7 seconds and reach 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds, rivalling the acceleration of some 300cc to 350cc petrol motorcycles. Riders can choose from three core modes: Glide Mode, Combat Mode, and Ballistic Mode, differentiating performance based on their preferences.

Handling is significantly enhanced by the suspension setup, offering 170 mm of travel up front and 140 mm at the rear. The bike has specially developed MRF tires, featuring a unique ridge design that optimizes cornering stability, although they do have their limits when pushed to the edge.

The X47 is crafted with practicality in mind, making it an excellent choice for daily commuting and long-distance touring. It boasts a claimed range of around 300 kms, and a standout feature is its power-dense onboard charger—one of the first of its kind in an Indian motorcycle—which substantially cuts down charging times, often halving them. Remarkably, it can offer a 300 km range in just 1.2 hours through simultaneous charging of both onboard and external sources.

Safety

Safety is paramount in the X47, loaded with advanced technology. It is equipped with an advanced braking system, Bosch’s 10th Generation Dual ABS. RadarTech (ADAS) enhances rider safety by alerting them to overtaking or approaching vehicles from behind, aiding planning on the road. Regenerative braking offers ten steps of adjustability, allowing riders to precisely configure the regenerative braking to their liking.

The X47 is seen as a fully matured iteration of Ultraviolette’s motorcycle platform, successfully combining the blistering performance of a road bike with the compliance needed for India's varied road conditions. It directly addresses the criticisms of the original F77’s stiff suspension by offering a longer-travel, more comfortable setup, while retaining the stability needed for hard riding.

The comprehensive package of high performance, 300 kms range, fast charging, sophisticated ADAS safety features, and much-improved ride quality makes the X47 hard to ignore. It is strongly recommended for anyone considering a purchase in the ₹3 to ₹4 Lakh price segment. We know, we would!

Priced at INR 2.49 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi onwards.

(Written by Mohit Soni)