The new TVS Orbiter: Electric odyssey on two wheels

Riding the TVS Orbiter leaves a positive impression. It boasts a 3.1 kWh battery pack, driving a 2.5 kW motor. While the top speed is limited to 68 km/h with the current battery, there are indications that more performance-oriented options will be available in the future. Its lightweight design, at just 112 kgs, makes it one of the lightest in its category, enhancing power delivery and making it well suited for daily urban usage.

The handling is impressive, with an excellent ride quality and a well-balanced suspension that instils confidence, especially with the dual shock setup at the rear. Braking is effective; while the base variant does not have a disc brake, the rear brake compensates well, giving confidence to all kinds of riders. Additionally, the tyres provide excellent grip, and the best part is that we tested the scooter to a real-world range of 105 kilometres, that is good enough for most urban rides.

Overall, the TVS Orbiter is an outstanding value for its price. The pricing of the Orbiter is quite competitive, even as the scooter makes a case for itself. The real-life range of 105 kilometres is quite practical, and the scooter offers many gadgets and space-age features that make it a compelling value for money.

The inclusion of segment-first features like Cruise Control and Hill Assist, combined with high-quality build materials, combined with the 34 litres of practical storage is what sets its value proposition apart. The overall sentiment is that the Orbiter is a quintessential TVS product, ensuring the buyer gets a lot for their money, including quality.

Prices start at INR 1 lakh, ex-showroom

Story by Mohit Soni