The new TVS Orbiter: Electric odyssey on two wheels

The TVS Orbiter sets a new standard in scooter design, skillfully blending curves and flat surfaces to create a visually striking identity. Available in a selection of colors—Purple, Silver, Yellow, and Black—these hues come together harmoniously, ensuring a cohesive look. TVS has prioritised exceptional build quality here, with superior fit and top-notch plastic that showcases their commitment to detail. Notable design elements include cutting-edge LED tail lamps, an elegantly crafted windscreen, and large square mirrors that provide outstanding visibility.
One standout feature is the innovative fully flat Platform Seat, which at 845 mm is notably the largest in the two-wheeler segment. The flat floorboard enhances utility, paired with a feature-rich instrument cluster that includes Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, multiple ride modes (Eco/City), parking modes, a start-stop button, and even segment-first features like Cruise Control and Hill Assist. While the screen is small and navigated with traditional buttons, the system operates smoothly.
Practicality is at the forefront of the Orbiter’s design, with an impressive 34 litres of boot space, ample enough to accommodate two helmets or a month's groceries. Additional user-friendly features include a charging point for gadgets and easily reachable seat and lock buttons.
Riding the TVS Orbiter leaves a positive impression. It boasts a 3.1 kWh battery pack, driving a 2.5 kW motor. While the top speed is limited to 68 km/h with the current battery, there are indications that more performance-oriented options will be available in the future. Its lightweight design, at just 112 kgs, makes it one of the lightest in its category, enhancing power delivery and making it well suited for daily urban usage.
The handling is impressive, with an excellent ride quality and a well-balanced suspension that instils confidence, especially with the dual shock setup at the rear. Braking is effective; while the base variant does not have a disc brake, the rear brake compensates well, giving confidence to all kinds of riders. Additionally, the tyres provide excellent grip, and the best part is that we tested the scooter to a real-world range of 105 kilometres, that is good enough for most urban rides.
Overall, the TVS Orbiter is an outstanding value for its price. The pricing of the Orbiter is quite competitive, even as the scooter makes a case for itself. The real-life range of 105 kilometres is quite practical, and the scooter offers many gadgets and space-age features that make it a compelling value for money.
The inclusion of segment-first features like Cruise Control and Hill Assist, combined with high-quality build materials, combined with the 34 litres of practical storage is what sets its value proposition apart. The overall sentiment is that the Orbiter is a quintessential TVS product, ensuring the buyer gets a lot for their money, including quality.
Prices start at INR 1 lakh, ex-showroom
Story by Mohit Soni