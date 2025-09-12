Future-tech on two wheels has a large share of AI in it

Ather also showcased Redux, a concept moto-scooter that offers a glimpse into the future of performance. Designed with an ‘inside out’ approach, Redux redefines how intuitive a vehicle can be, masterfully combining the nimbleness of a scooter with the dynamics of a motorcycle. The vehicle feels like a natural extension of humans and is built around responsiveness and adaptability.

It features a lightweight aluminium frame, a 3D-printed lattice mesh seat, and body panels crafted from future-ready materials like AmplyTex. It introduces experiences such as adaptive ride dynamics, posture-based transformation from scooter to sport bike, and Morph-UI, a next-gen HMI that transforms based on riding context to truly adapt to the rider’s intent. It also builds a new, thrilling experience called "Take off", designed to launch your vehicle forward with ultra-fast acceleration, similar to launch control in cars.

Ather announced a major upgrade for the Rizta Z, where every existing customer will now receive an OTA update that activates full touchscreen functionality, made possible by the advanced hardware already built into the scooter. Existing owners will also receive an OTA update that activates touchscreen functionality and Eco Mode in the next few weeks. The update also introduces a refreshed user interface and a new Eco Mode, giving riders the ability to balance performance with range.

The company will also release AtherStack 7.0, the biggest upgrade to its proprietary technology stack that powers all magical experiences on Ather scooters. It is designed to make technology more mainstream and intuitive for riders by introducing a new medium of interaction with the scooter via voice. Unlike traditional voice assistants, it uses natural language capabilities, enabling seamless conversations. It can also proactively alert riders to share live location, update them on tyre pressure, and other important information.

Rider safety features like Pothole Alerts and Crash Alerts have also been introduced to enhance rider safety. Leveraging data from lakhs of Ather scooters nationwide, Pothole Alerts warn riders of a bad patch of road or potential potholes and suggest better routes, complemented by proactive voice notifications when approaching rough patches. Crash Alerts distinguish between minor and severe accidents, and automatically notify emergency contacts with live location, while also displaying critical rider details on the dashboard.

All in all, it points to exciting days ahead for the two-wheeler industry in India.