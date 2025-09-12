Future-tech on two wheels has a large share of AI in it

Ather Energy is one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers today. Recently on the occasion of its third edition of Community Day, it also unveiled its all-new EL platform, a first in vehicle architecture since the original 450. Built for versatility, scalability, and cost optimisation, the EL platform sets the stage for an entirely new generation of scooters across multiple segments, redefining what performance, choice, and innovation mean for Indian riders.
The EL platform offers the flexibility to build a wide variety of form factors by utilising a common set of key components. It has been designed on the back of 26 Lakh kms of field data and features a new chassis, powertrain, and fully redesigned electronics stack. The versatility it offers enables Ather to cater to different consumer segments, use cases, and markets while being more cost-effective. The simpler architecture and reduced component count enable 15% faster assembly. This also allows up to 2X faster periodic services, increasing the service interval up to 10,000 kilometres.
The EL platform also introduces significant advancements to safety and convenience. Safety is improved through the Advanced Electronic Braking System (AEBS), which enhances braking performance by reducing stopping distance and minimising rear-wheel lockups. Convenience is elevated via the Ather Charge Drive Controller, which integrates an onboard charger with a motor controller, removing the need for customers to carry their portable chargers.
Ather also showcased Redux, a concept moto-scooter that offers a glimpse into the future of performance. Designed with an ‘inside out’ approach, Redux redefines how intuitive a vehicle can be, masterfully combining the nimbleness of a scooter with the dynamics of a motorcycle. The vehicle feels like a natural extension of humans and is built around responsiveness and adaptability.
It features a lightweight aluminium frame, a 3D-printed lattice mesh seat, and body panels crafted from future-ready materials like AmplyTex. It introduces experiences such as adaptive ride dynamics, posture-based transformation from scooter to sport bike, and Morph-UI, a next-gen HMI that transforms based on riding context to truly adapt to the rider’s intent. It also builds a new, thrilling experience called "Take off", designed to launch your vehicle forward with ultra-fast acceleration, similar to launch control in cars.
Ather announced a major upgrade for the Rizta Z, where every existing customer will now receive an OTA update that activates full touchscreen functionality, made possible by the advanced hardware already built into the scooter. Existing owners will also receive an OTA update that activates touchscreen functionality and Eco Mode in the next few weeks. The update also introduces a refreshed user interface and a new Eco Mode, giving riders the ability to balance performance with range.
The company will also release AtherStack 7.0, the biggest upgrade to its proprietary technology stack that powers all magical experiences on Ather scooters. It is designed to make technology more mainstream and intuitive for riders by introducing a new medium of interaction with the scooter via voice. Unlike traditional voice assistants, it uses natural language capabilities, enabling seamless conversations. It can also proactively alert riders to share live location, update them on tyre pressure, and other important information.
Rider safety features like Pothole Alerts and Crash Alerts have also been introduced to enhance rider safety. Leveraging data from lakhs of Ather scooters nationwide, Pothole Alerts warn riders of a bad patch of road or potential potholes and suggest better routes, complemented by proactive voice notifications when approaching rough patches. Crash Alerts distinguish between minor and severe accidents, and automatically notify emergency contacts with live location, while also displaying critical rider details on the dashboard.
All in all, it points to exciting days ahead for the two-wheeler industry in India.