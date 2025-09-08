A classic revisited: Adding excitement to retro memories and street culture

Imagine 1960s London, and you are in the bustling jukebox-filled pubs of the era. Clad in black leather jackets, the ‘Ton-up boys’ of the time had one single mission to fulfil – to complete the ton (100 mp/h/160 km/h) before the vinyl on the jukebox stopped spinning. And their weapon of choice? Cafe Racers – lightweight bikes, stripped to bare essentials and with powerful engines.

A closer look at Triumph Thruxton 400

A legend was thus born. Named after the famed Thruxton Circuit in Hampshire, England—a place that transitioned from a wartime airfield to a speed testing ground—Triumph’s Thruxton legacy was ignited in fire and fuel. The pivotal moment came in 1958 when Mike Hailwood and Dan Shorey triumphed in the gruelling 500-mile (850 kilometres) Thruxton endurance race aboard a Triumph. This led to an iconic creation: the Bonneville Thruxton, a street-legal powerhouse that blurred the lines between racing and everyday riding. Born on the track and unleashed on the streets, the Thruxton transcended into a living legend.

The name Triumph Thruxton might conjure up bad boy images, but the 400cc model is a much tamer figure. It will be exported from India to the world and carries the legacy if not the power. The design remains faithful to the original – think aggressive stance, sculpted fuel tank, a minimalist frame, a painted bullet seat cowl and clip-on handlebars. This is one motorcycle that wears its history with pride.