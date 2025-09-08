A classic revisited: Adding excitement to retro memories and street culture

Imagine 1960s London, and you are in the bustling jukebox-filled pubs of the era. Clad in black leather jackets, the ‘Ton-up boys’ of the time had one single mission to fulfil – to complete the ton (100 mp/h/160 km/h) before the vinyl on the jukebox stopped spinning. And their weapon of choice? Cafe Racers – lightweight bikes, stripped to bare essentials and with powerful engines.
A legend was thus born. Named after the famed Thruxton Circuit in Hampshire, England—a place that transitioned from a wartime airfield to a speed testing ground—Triumph’s Thruxton legacy was ignited in fire and fuel. The pivotal moment came in 1958 when Mike Hailwood and Dan Shorey triumphed in the gruelling 500-mile (850 kilometres) Thruxton endurance race aboard a Triumph. This led to an iconic creation: the Bonneville Thruxton, a street-legal powerhouse that blurred the lines between racing and everyday riding. Born on the track and unleashed on the streets, the Thruxton transcended into a living legend.
The name Triumph Thruxton might conjure up bad boy images, but the 400cc model is a much tamer figure. It will be exported from India to the world and carries the legacy if not the power. The design remains faithful to the original – think aggressive stance, sculpted fuel tank, a minimalist frame, a painted bullet seat cowl and clip-on handlebars. This is one motorcycle that wears its history with pride.
The Thruxton’s 398cc, single-cylinder, water-cooled, double-overhead cam unit makes 41.4 bhp of power and 37.5 Nm of torque. It is a drive by wire unit mated to a 6-speed, wet multi-plate slipper assist clutch that optimises gearshifts and gives an improved response. As a result of this, it does eventually hit the tom (160 km/h) quite quickly, and also performs very well in the low and mid-range power bands. The frame is a Hybrid spine/perimeter made of tubular steel with a bolt-on rear subframe. Braking duties are discharged by a large 300 mm disc up front and a 230 mm at the rear. Switchable traction control and ABS further add to the stopping confidence.
The new Triumph Thruxton 400 brings rich heritage into the contemporary age. It’s more than just a motorcycle; it’s a revival of the iconic name. Built for spirited rides, it pays homage to the past, including some nostalgic memories of the days gone by. And yes, it is compatible with E20 fuel.
Priced at INR 2,74, 137, ex-showroom.
-- Story by Mohit Soni
