From the shadows to the street: The new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 in a new colour

Royal Enfield showcased the all-new Shadow Ash colourway of Guerrilla 450 at the electrifying ‘GRRR Nights X Underground’ event in partnership with Tapaswi Racing in Pune. Shadow Ash is inspired by stealth and muscle that features an olive green tank with blacked out detailing enhancing the muscular appeal of this urban roadster, perfect for riders who value strength and distinct style. Part of the Dash variant, the new dual tone colourway also comes with a Tripper Dash.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 gets new colourway

The latest colourway was unveiled at an action-packed evening with Drag, Drift, and Rap performances- GRRR Nights X Underground that showcased Guerrilla’s versatility and power on demand to the enthusiasts in attendance. The high-octane drift stunt show displayed the motorcycle’s capabilities, while the clinic and tryouts offered riders an opportunity to enhance their riding skills on the motorcycle in a controlled environment. Participants also had the opportunity to flex the Guerrilla 450’s muscles and unleash its full potential in the adrenaline-fuelled drag race.