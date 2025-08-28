From the shadows to the street: The new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 in a new colour

Royal Enfield showcased the all-new Shadow Ash colourway of Guerrilla 450 at the electrifying ‘GRRR Nights X Underground’ event in partnership with Tapaswi Racing in Pune. Shadow Ash is inspired by stealth and muscle that features an olive green tank with blacked out detailing enhancing the muscular appeal of this urban roadster, perfect for riders who value strength and distinct style. Part of the Dash variant, the new dual tone colourway also comes with a Tripper Dash.
The latest colourway was unveiled at an action-packed evening with Drag, Drift, and Rap performances- GRRR Nights X Underground that showcased Guerrilla’s versatility and power on demand to the enthusiasts in attendance. The high-octane drift stunt show displayed the motorcycle’s capabilities, while the clinic and tryouts offered riders an opportunity to enhance their riding skills on the motorcycle in a controlled environment. Participants also had the opportunity to flex the Guerrilla 450’s muscles and unleash its full potential in the adrenaline-fuelled drag race.
Powered by the advanced 452cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled Sherpa engine, the Guerrilla 450 is engineered for an eager and spirited performance. It offers power on demand, matching the unpredictability of the streets. With its muscular design, commanding road presence, and premium build quality, the Guerrilla 450 challenges the conventions, bringing a fresh approach to the performance roadster segment.
Royal Enfield now offers a comprehensive 7-year Extended Warranty along with Roadside Assistance across its range of motorcycles. This extended coverage includes an additional 4 years or 40,000 km (whichever is earlier) over and above the standard warranty of 3 years / 30,000 km or 40,000 km (650cc motorcycles), providing riders with long-term assurance and peace of mind on every ride.
The bike is priced at ₹2.49 lakhs, ex-showroom.
