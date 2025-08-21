Power combo by the first bike of its kind in India

The Yamaha FZ is one of those iconic names in the motorcycling market in India, which has given a couple of generations exciting motorcycles to ride. It is a sporty commuter, but has managed to stay at the top of the premium market thanks to its combination of safety features, performance and most importantly, the dependability it. So how has the V4 vision for Yamaha worked out? Part of this vision are hybrid motorcycles, and here the FZ-S is the first commuter to have this feature. Let’s take a closer look to find out whether it is worth the hype.
In terms of design, a major change is the new LED headlamp, which gives the motorcycle a sharp and distinct look. The fuel tank has been redesigned with new side panels that contribute to the bike's overall sporty aesthetics. The tail lamps have also been revised, and the bike now sports a "hybrid" logo, which visually sets it apart. These design changes and most importantly, the new colour options make the FZ-S Version 4 more appealing to a younger demographic while retaining the core essence of the FZ series. A significant upgrade is the new instrument cluster, which is not only digital but also features a gear shift indicator, connectivity features and traction control indications.
The single-cylinder fuel-injected engine produces 12.4 PS of power and 13.3 Nm of torque. It features a smart motor generator that gives it a stop-start system for greater fuel efficiency and a bit of a boost for extra power when needed. The tall gearing, while beneficial for fuel economy, may require the rider to perform more frequent gear shifts, which could be a minor inconvenience in traffic. One of the key selling points is the bike's impressive fuel efficiency. The Yamaha FZ-S Version 4 can easily achieve over 45 km/l and, on the highway, can even deliver up to 55 km/l. This high fuel economy is a direct result of the engine's tuning and the tall gearing, making the motorcycle an economical choice for daily commuting and city rides. The "hybrid" system contributes to this efficiency by providing a power assist, especially during acceleration, further reducing fuel consumption.
The bike's handling, chassis, and suspension are excellent. The motorcycle is rock-solid when it comes to stability over good or bad roads. The ride quality is top-notch too. All this gives a great deal of confidence to the rider, especially when cornering. Overall, the overall riding experience is sporty, fun enough and easy to live with on a daily basis. The FZ-S continues to perform well in the Indian market, primarily due to its reputation for reliability and its balanced package of design, features, handling, and now fuel efficiency. The combination of a time-tested chassis and an efficient engine gives commuter-minded riders confidence in their purchase.
Priced at ₹1,44,800 ex-showroom
Story by Mohit Soni
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.