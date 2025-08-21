Power combo by the first bike of its kind in India

The single-cylinder fuel-injected engine produces 12.4 PS of power and 13.3 Nm of torque. It features a smart motor generator that gives it a stop-start system for greater fuel efficiency and a bit of a boost for extra power when needed. The tall gearing, while beneficial for fuel economy, may require the rider to perform more frequent gear shifts, which could be a minor inconvenience in traffic. One of the key selling points is the bike's impressive fuel efficiency. The Yamaha FZ-S Version 4 can easily achieve over 45 km/l and, on the highway, can even deliver up to 55 km/l. This high fuel economy is a direct result of the engine's tuning and the tall gearing, making the motorcycle an economical choice for daily commuting and city rides. The "hybrid" system contributes to this efficiency by providing a power assist, especially during acceleration, further reducing fuel consumption.

The bike's handling, chassis, and suspension are excellent. The motorcycle is rock-solid when it comes to stability over good or bad roads. The ride quality is top-notch too. All this gives a great deal of confidence to the rider, especially when cornering. Overall, the overall riding experience is sporty, fun enough and easy to live with on a daily basis. The FZ-S continues to perform well in the Indian market, primarily due to its reputation for reliability and its balanced package of design, features, handling, and now fuel efficiency. The combination of a time-tested chassis and an efficient engine gives commuter-minded riders confidence in their purchase.

Priced at ₹1,44,800 ex-showroom

Story by Mohit Soni