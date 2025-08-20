The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched India’s most futuristic 125cc bike.

After the stellar success of the Xtreme 125R, Hero MotoCorp – the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched the all-new Glamour X 125, India’s most futuristic 125cc motorcycle. Building on the Glamour brand’s legacy of style, innovation and trust with over 8 million satisfied customers, the all-new Glamour X 125 delivers a bold new design, advanced technology, superior performance, and exceptional comfort for the new-age aspirational riders.
The Glamour X debuts several category-first innovations, including the world’s first Low Battery Kick Startability powered by AERA (Advanced Electronic Ride Assist) Tech, enhancing both convenience and safety Setting new benchmarks, it also comes equipped with first-in-segment features such as Ride-by-Wire for dynamic and precise throttle response, Cruise Control for effortless long rides, 3 distinct ride modes (Eco, Road, Power) for truly adaptable performance, and a Panic Brake Alert system for added safety during emergency stops.
Exuding a commanding road presence, the all-new Glamour X boasts a muscular stance, sharp character lines, and sculpted bodywork. Its Signature ‘H’ Full LED Lighting Package – comprising a high-intensity headlamp, integrated position lights and stylish LED tail lamp – delivers superior illumination and a distinctive on-road presence. The advanced multi-colour LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Distance-to-Empty, Gear Position Advisory, and an ambient light sensor introduces modern automotive sophistication to the 125cc category. Adding to its premium appeal, the motorcycle comes equipped with all-new tactile switchgear, ergonomically designed for ease of use and added hazard switch functionality.
Powering the Glamour X is the advanced Sprint-EBT engine (Smooth Power Response and Instant Torque with Engine Balancer Technology), producing 11.4 BHP at 8250 RPM, it delivers a complete package of performance, refinement and fuel efficiency. The engine setup features a tuned cam profile and optimized gear ratios for instant throttle response, while the silent cam chain and balancer shaft deliver exceptional Noise, Vibration, and Harshness(NVH) refinement for a smoother and enjoyable ride. With its distinctive, bass-rich exhaust note, the Glamour X exudes big-bike character, complemented by a reliable kick-start for worry-free rides.
The bike will be available in two variants – Drum at ₹89,999 and Disc at ₹99,999 (all prices ex-showroom).