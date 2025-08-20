The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched India’s most futuristic 125cc bike.

Exuding a commanding road presence, the all-new Glamour X boasts a muscular stance, sharp character lines, and sculpted bodywork. Its Signature ‘H’ Full LED Lighting Package – comprising a high-intensity headlamp, integrated position lights and stylish LED tail lamp – delivers superior illumination and a distinctive on-road presence. The advanced multi-colour LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Distance-to-Empty, Gear Position Advisory, and an ambient light sensor introduces modern automotive sophistication to the 125cc category. Adding to its premium appeal, the motorcycle comes equipped with all-new tactile switchgear, ergonomically designed for ease of use and added hazard switch functionality.

Powering the Glamour X is the advanced Sprint-EBT engine (Smooth Power Response and Instant Torque with Engine Balancer Technology), producing 11.4 BHP at 8250 RPM, it delivers a complete package of performance, refinement and fuel efficiency. The engine setup features a tuned cam profile and optimized gear ratios for instant throttle response, while the silent cam chain and balancer shaft deliver exceptional Noise, Vibration, and Harshness(NVH) refinement for a smoother and enjoyable ride. With its distinctive, bass-rich exhaust note, the Glamour X exudes big-bike character, complemented by a reliable kick-start for worry-free rides.

The bike will be available in two variants – Drum at ₹89,999 and Disc at ₹99,999 (all prices ex-showroom).