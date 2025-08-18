This best-selling scooter got an upgrade with a new look, smart features and a new price tag

TVS tends to take a measured approach when it comes to launching new products. While this does mean that their releases may take a bit of time, the focus on quality ensures that the finished scooters are built to last, often for a decade or more. The TVS Jupiter is a prime example of this philosophy. When the TVS Jupiter 110 debuted in 2013, it made quite a splash in the market. With an impressive array of features and practical elements, it set a high bar.

Its design and value were outstanding, allowing it to capture hearts, minds, and accolades, despite tough competition from Japanese manufacturers. Although the Honda Activa still holds the title of market leader, many consider the TVS Jupiter to be the standout product in its segment. We put the revised scooter through its paces to see how it measures up to the competition.

TVS Jupiter 110 has a new look, improved features and a price tag of Rs 81,853

The expectations for the Jupiter 110 were certainly high. In our opinion, it boasts a sleek design that feels quite futuristic, especially with its angular headlight and modern touches like an LED DRL and lights at both ends that follow contemporary automobile aesthetics. The integrated indicators in those lights are a thoughtful detail, too. The new Blue and Copper colour options offer a stylish flair reminiscent of youthful trends. Practicality is a strong point with an impressive 33 litres of under-seat storage and a larger floorboard, cleverly accommodating the fuel tank, similar to tits bigger sibling, the Jupiter 125.

The instrument cluster stands out as well, sporting a compact, modern design with all critical parameters displayed in a digital format that closely resembles a high-quality gauge. The buttons on the cluster and handlebars also have a fresh redesign. Features include petal disc brakes, voice assistance, SmartX connectivity, and more, while the overall fit and finish feels top-notch. The hazard lamp function is now cleverly integrated into the indicator button, echoing the ergonomic design choices made with the high beam pass button introduced 11 years ago.