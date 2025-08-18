This best-selling scooter got an upgrade with a new look, smart features and a new price tag

TVS tends to take a measured approach when it comes to launching new products. While this does mean that their releases may take a bit of time, the focus on quality ensures that the finished scooters are built to last, often for a decade or more. The TVS Jupiter is a prime example of this philosophy. When the TVS Jupiter 110 debuted in 2013, it made quite a splash in the market. With an impressive array of features and practical elements, it set a high bar.
Its design and value were outstanding, allowing it to capture hearts, minds, and accolades, despite tough competition from Japanese manufacturers. Although the Honda Activa still holds the title of market leader, many consider the TVS Jupiter to be the standout product in its segment. We put the revised scooter through its paces to see how it measures up to the competition.
The expectations for the Jupiter 110 were certainly high. In our opinion, it boasts a sleek design that feels quite futuristic, especially with its angular headlight and modern touches like an LED DRL and lights at both ends that follow contemporary automobile aesthetics. The integrated indicators in those lights are a thoughtful detail, too. The new Blue and Copper colour options offer a stylish flair reminiscent of youthful trends. Practicality is a strong point with an impressive 33 litres of under-seat storage and a larger floorboard, cleverly accommodating the fuel tank, similar to tits bigger sibling, the Jupiter 125.
The instrument cluster stands out as well, sporting a compact, modern design with all critical parameters displayed in a digital format that closely resembles a high-quality gauge. The buttons on the cluster and handlebars also have a fresh redesign. Features include petal disc brakes, voice assistance, SmartX connectivity, and more, while the overall fit and finish feels top-notch. The hazard lamp function is now cleverly integrated into the indicator button, echoing the ergonomic design choices made with the high beam pass button introduced 11 years ago.
While riding the scooter, the new 113cc engine brings a micro-hybrid assist system that delivers 9 PS of power and 9.5 Nm of torque, boosting to 9.8 Nm in Assist mode, which works out really well. The engine provided excellent low-end torque is noticeable, especially with heavy riders, and even with some luggage loaded, there is no lack of grunt. The mid-range is also decent and gives you a seamless feeling, as does the top speed of 80 km/h.
TVS claims improved fuel efficiency, and we saw over 50 km/l on the highway and 44 km/l in the city, which are better numbers than the leading scooter in this segment. The ride quality and stability are spot on, and the scooter feels planted, confident and comfortable. City riding feels mature and easy formost riders. The seat height,however, can feel a little high for those of short height.
With the latest updates, the TVS Jupiter 110 continues to uphold its legacy, and it’s only getting better. Although the 110 segment isn’t the first choice for every consumer, especially as preferences are moving towards more premium offerings, this latest iteration has addressed the smallest of previous concerns. This is clearly evident with rising numbers that are getting close to challenging the market leader.
Priced at ₹78,631 onwards (ex-showroom)
(Story by Mohit Soni)
