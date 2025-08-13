KTM has now expanded its iconic street line-up with the launch of the all-new KTM 160 Duke. This strategic entry into the premium 160cc space makes KTM’s legendary READY TO RACE performance more accessible than ever to India’s growing base of sports bike enthusiasts. The 160 Duke is now the most powerful 160 cc motorcycle in its class, powered by a lightweight 164.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, delivering a class-leading 19 Ps of power and 15.5 Nm of torque.

KTM India unleashes the all-new KTM 160 DUKE

An iconic split trellis frame gives excellent stability and agility, while an optimised WP Apex fork with hollow axle improves rigidity. Bionic light wheels and a lighter hugger tube reduce unsprung mass. A casted pillion step holder and sleek, functional grab rail enhance aesthetics and ergonomics. Braking confidence comes from a 320mm front disc and 230mm rear disc. There is a 5-inch LCD display for clear, modern instrumentation.