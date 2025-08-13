KTM India unleashes the all-new KTM 160 DUKE

KTM has now expanded its iconic street line-up with the launch of the all-new KTM 160 Duke. This strategic entry into the premium 160cc space makes KTM’s legendary READY TO RACE performance more accessible than ever to India’s growing base of sports bike enthusiasts. The 160 Duke is now the most powerful 160 cc motorcycle in its class, powered by a lightweight 164.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, delivering a class-leading 19 Ps of power and 15.5 Nm of torque.
An iconic split trellis frame gives excellent stability and agility, while an optimised WP Apex fork with hollow axle improves rigidity. Bionic light wheels and a lighter hugger tube reduce unsprung mass. A casted pillion step holder and sleek, functional grab rail enhance aesthetics and ergonomics. Braking confidence comes from a 320mm front disc and 230mm rear disc. There is a 5-inch LCD display for clear, modern instrumentation.
With the KTM 160 Duke, the brand opens a new gateway for young riders aspiring to own their first premium sport motorcycle. The 160 Duke offers a balance of thrilling performance, everyday rideability, and aggressive design in the KTM Naked Street portfolio that will now have four cutting-edge motorcycles from 160cc to 400cc. The model is expected to significantly expand KTM’s reach into the premium sport segment, attracting a new generation of riders to the brand’s performance ecosystem
Priced at ₹1,84,998/- (ex-showroom)
