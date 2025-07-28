A Legend is Reborn: One of India's iconic scooters comes back in an all new electric avatar

Kinetic Engineering Ltd. (KEL) proudly announces its return to the two-wheeler market with the launch of the all-new Kinetic DX EV, a made-in-India model range, through Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd. (KWV), its dedicated EV manufacturing subsidiary. Admired across generations for its innovation, practicality, and iconic silhouette, the DX returns as an advanced electric scooter, blending timeless design with modern technology, true to the DX’s spirit. It has been attractively designed along with Italian designers to inculcate the original DNA of the scooter, making it a true family vehicle.

What stands out in the new Kinetic DX Electric scooter?

Some segment first Features include an Easy Key for keyless operations, Easy Charge with a patented retractable charging cable which makes charging convenient and effortless and Easy Flip, a one-touch pillion footrest deployment for added ease.

The all-new Kinetic DX EV stays true to its roots with a strong metal body and spacious floorboard. It also gets biggest in class 37-litre under-seat storage, enough to carry one full and one half helmet along with some daily essentials, owing to the additional cubby sections underneath. The most important feature is the LFP battery with 2.6 kWh Maximum capacity, made by Range-X, which has up to 4x more life(2500 to 3500+ cycles) than other NMC battery powered scooters in India, making it a safer option with better thermal sensitivity. The battery is slated to give an estimated IDC range of 116 kms on the DX +, due to its K-Coast regenerative technology and a 60V system for maximum efficiency. It also sports a peppy motor capable of churning up to 90 km/h with 3 modes (Range, Power, Turbo).

Both models, the Kinetic DX and DX+ come with reverse and hill hold features. Comfort is taken care of with front telescopic and adjustable rear shock absorbers, while safety is kept in check with 220mm front disc and 130mm rear drum brake with combi-braking.

The Kinetic DX EV range gets a dedicated mobile app, while the DX+ elevates the rider experience further with advanced Telekinetic features, including real-time ride stats and vehicle data, Geo-fencing, Intruder alert, Find My Kinetic, Track My Kinetic and many more. The scooter has been given a persona with My Kiney Companion Voice Alerts, where the scooter greets and alerts the user on safety, functionality as well as wishes him or her their birthday! Both variants come equipped with a dedicated Kinetic Assist switch for instant CRM connect via Bluetooth. Other Bluetooth enabled features include music and voice navigation through a built-in speaker.

With bookings limited to just 35,000 units, deliveries begin in September 25.

The Kinetic DX is priced at ₹1,11,499 onwards, ex-showroom