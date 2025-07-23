The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters has introduced the feature-packed HF Deluxe Pro

With segment-leading features, striking design, and superior fuel efficiency, the new HERO HF Deluxe Pro adds excitement to the entry-level motorcycle segment. Powered by advanced technologies like i3S (Idle Stop-Start System), low-friction engine, and specially engineered tyres, it delivers an impressive best-in-class mileage. The HF Deluxe Pro is built for effortless daily rides and unmatched value.

HERO HF Deluxe Pro has been designed with safety at its core

The bike sports a bold new look with refreshed body graphics that add dynamism and flair to its overall silhouette. It features a segment-first LED headlamp with crown-shaped high-intensity position lamp, enhancing visibility and presence. The sharp and edgy graphics lend a contemporary edge and the chrome accents elevate its premium feel – giving the HF Deluxe Pro a confident, modern, and a standout appeal.

Designed with safety at its core, the motorcycle features large 18” diameter front and rear wheels with tubeless tyres for improved stability and ride comfort. The 130mm diameter rear brake drum ensures stronger braking performance and better control. Engineered for durability with a robust 2-step adjustable rear suspension setup, it ensures steady handling across varied terrains, perfectly suited for any road conditions.

The bike is powered by a reliable 97.2cc engine, that delivers a strong performance output of 7.9 bhp at 8000 RPM and 8.05 Nm torque at 6000 RPM. With i3S(Idle Stop-Start System), technology,low-friction engine and low rolling resistance tyres, it achieves superior mileage while ensuring smooth acceleration.