ZELIO E Mobility rolls out facelifted Gracy+ low-speed electric scooter in 6 battery variants

Engineered for cost-effective and reliable urban travel, the facelifted Gracy+ offers a top speed of 25 km/h and delivers an extended range of up to 130 kilometres on a single charge. It is powered by a high-performance 60/72V BLDC motor that consumes only 1.8 units of electricity per full charge. Designed for real-world city conditions, the scooter now features an increased ground clearance of 180mm, a gross weight of 88kg, and a payload capacity of 150 kg. Charging times vary by battery type, with Lithium-Ion variants charging in 4 hours and Gel battery models in 8-12 hours.

To ensure a safe and smooth ride, the facelifted Gracy+ is equipped with a drum brake on the front wheel and a disc brake on the rear wheel, fitted with 90-90/12 front and 90-100/10 rear tyres. Combined with hydraulic shock absorbers, this setup provides enhanced stability and comfort across varied urban road conditions. The model also incorporates smart features including a digital display, daytime running lights (DRL), keyless drive, anti-theft alarm, parking gear, USB charging port, and a passenger footrest. Available in White, Grey, Black, and Blue, the scooter embodies ZELIO’s evolving design ethos.

The new Gracy+ is available in six battery variants to meet diverse urban commuting preferences.