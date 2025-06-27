Born tough to stand out in the crowded space of adventure bikes

The KTM 390 Enduro variant came to us after we had finished riding the X and S variants. This is the third such model in the same space and shows KTM’s aggressive move to dominate all categories in this segment. When we were riding the X variant, we figured that it was the value-for-money variant, while the S offered more features and capability. What we are riding now is the Enduro R version which has been teased for sometime in India, and we ride it exclusively to see how well it works in our conditions.

Let us start with the familiar design. It is the kind of Enduro look that the brand has persisted with for decades and it certainly impresses a lot of people on the road. Some even ask questions like whether it is imported or even road legal! Obviously, KTM has got something right, up its alley! Coming back to the design, we find a simplistic headlight ensconced in a fairing, with LED DRLs and headlight that just about provides adequate illumination at night. The main TFT instrumentation is quite small and has limited functions, but there can be no denying the fact that the bike has some great quality touches including its switchgear, which is bettr than most with the right tactile feel.

The 399 single-cylinder engine produces about 45 horses and 39 Nm of torque. It is quite refined for a single-pot but can get buzzy around the redline and vibrate a bit. The low end torque situation however is quite good, making you ride amiably even you are stuck in an urban jungle rather than nature’s jungle. You have to be however slightly careful as the bike loves a good wheelie and one can get carried away. That said, the gearbox ratios are well planned and exploit the engine’s torque curve quite well, that means you have to shift far less than other bikes, even if you take the bike off-road.