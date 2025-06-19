This Italian manufacturer just revised its biggest challenger in adventure motorcycling

The Ducati Multistrada has always been associated with performance and a capability that is difficult to beat in the world of big bikes in India. The sub-brand sells well and is on the top rankings for superbikes here. The V4S made a big debut a few years back and now we get the the 2025 version, which in effect replaces the 1260, that itself was based on the highly acclaimed 1200. So how exactly does the 2025 version score over its earlier iterations? Let’s find out.

The Ducati Multistrada is a super fun machine once you master it

The design is familiar – the big tank, the surrounding fairing and more vents than before mark out this version specifically. The dual headlamps with their DRLs grab major eyeballs, and the whole setup is now LED. The tail has grown larger too, with a larger LED tail light and of course, the LED turn indicators – this bike got serious attention wherever it went, from all age groups! The instrument cluster has also become much more comprehensive, and now gives you more information than before. The electronic functions might seem a little complicated at first, but are quite intuitive and the learning curve is not very sharp – you get used to it quickly.

The switchgear itself is of the highest quality and being backlit means that they are easy to work in the dark. Rudimentary ADAS features like Adaptive Cruise Control and blind spot detection is present, and oddly, so are heated grips. No oddity about the seat though, which is comfortable for everyone and a lower seat height of 810-830 mm means that all can be accommodated.