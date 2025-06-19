This Italian manufacturer just revised its biggest challenger in adventure motorcycling
The Ducati Multistrada has always been associated with performance and a capability that is difficult to beat in the world of big bikes in India. The sub-brand sells well and is on the top rankings for superbikes here. The V4S made a big debut a few years back and now we get the the 2025 version, which in effect replaces the 1260, that itself was based on the highly acclaimed 1200. So how exactly does the 2025 version score over its earlier iterations? Let’s find out.
The Ducati Multistrada is a super fun machine once you master it
The design is familiar – the big tank, the surrounding fairing and more vents than before mark out this version specifically. The dual headlamps with their DRLs grab major eyeballs, and the whole setup is now LED. The tail has grown larger too, with a larger LED tail light and of course, the LED turn indicators – this bike got serious attention wherever it went, from all age groups! The instrument cluster has also become much more comprehensive, and now gives you more information than before. The electronic functions might seem a little complicated at first, but are quite intuitive and the learning curve is not very sharp – you get used to it quickly.
The switchgear itself is of the highest quality and being backlit means that they are easy to work in the dark. Rudimentary ADAS features like Adaptive Cruise Control and blind spot detection is present, and oddly, so are heated grips. No oddity about the seat though, which is comfortable for everyone and a lower seat height of 810-830 mm means that all can be accommodated.
Riding a 1,152 cc V4 engine with 170 bhp and 125 Nm of torque has never felt this good. You get various modes and you can even tinker with the suspension settings – or just leave it in Auto mode to let the bike select on its own. The engine power is brutal and requires rider competence – but at the same time, it can be very docile if controlled properly. The suspension plays a major part in inspiring confidence.
Ducati's excellent mid-range and top-end makes things exciting as you cycle through the 6-speed gearbox, that has a slipper clutch. The stainless steel exhaust delivers an aural soundtrack which Ducati owners will appreciate and the big twin 320mm Brembos up front and the 265 mm at the rear with cornering ABS give you stopping power unlike anything else out there. Even maintenance is easier now – you need to get a service nly once in two years or 15,000 kilometres – whichever is earlier.
The handling of this bike is on a different level. The front is the usual USD fork, but the rear is a monoshock with a remote spring pre-load adjustment and an aluminium double-sided swingarm. Set it up properly and you have a very stable lean-over feel, and with those massive brakes and cornering ABS, you can actually push the limits.
Pirelli Scorpion's front and rear keep you firmly planted on road, irrespective of weather conditions. A large suite of electronics like power modes, riding modes, Ducati wheelie control, Ducati Traction control and a lot of other techno-wizadry keep you in control all the time. Interestingly, the bike is equipped with front and rear radars, bringing you features like Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot detection.
The Ducati Multistrada is a very talented bike and is a super fun machine once you master it. Yes, it may seem a little expensive, but you get excellent value for your money with features second to none and a riding pleasure thats difficult to replicate on other adventure superbikes. A long list of accessories helps you customise the bike to your own needs.
Prices start at INR 21.48 lakhs, ex-showroom.
Story by Mohit Soni