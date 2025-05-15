Honda India launches the 2025 CB650R and CBR650R with revolutionary E-Clutch technology

The newly launched 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R mark a significant milestone as they become the first motorcycles in India to be equipped with Honda’s revolutionary E-Clutch technology. Designed to cater to both relaxed and spirited riding styles, the e-clutch system enhances rider comfort by reducing fatigue and elevates the thrill of sporty maneuvering, bringing a seamless blend of control, convenience, and excitement.

The Honda CB650R continues to embody the brand’s Neo Sports Café design language, combining a minimalist, muscular look with modern performance attributes. It features a round all-LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, and an exposed steel frame, giving it a rugged yet refined streetfighter presence.