Honda India launches the 2025 CB650R and CBR650R with revolutionary E-Clutch technology

These middle-weight 650cc motorcycles are the first ones in India to feature Honda’s state-of-the-art E-Clutch technology. Honda Motor Company developed the world’s first Honda E-Clutch system for motorcycles in November 2023 that enables smooth starting and gear shifting without the need for the rider to operate the clutch lever, by automatically controlling the clutch of the multi-gear manual motorcycle transmission.
The newly launched 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R mark a significant milestone as they become the first motorcycles in India to be equipped with Honda’s revolutionary E-Clutch technology. Designed to cater to both relaxed and spirited riding styles, the e-clutch system enhances rider comfort by reducing fatigue and elevates the thrill of sporty maneuvering, bringing a seamless blend of control, convenience, and excitement.
The Honda CB650R continues to embody the brand’s Neo Sports Café design language, combining a minimalist, muscular look with modern performance attributes. It features a round all-LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, and an exposed steel frame, giving it a rugged yet refined streetfighter presence.
At its core lies a 649cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine that produces a robust 94 bhp of maximum power at 12,000 RPM and a peak torque of 63 Nm at 9,500 RPM. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and benefits from Honda’s E-Clutch technology. Complementing the powertrain is a high-spec chassis setup with Showa’s 41 mm Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) inverted front forks & a rear Monoshock with adjustable preload, offering excellent handling and ride comfort.
The new Honda CBR650R brings a sportier, racetrack-inspired aesthetic to the middleweight category. With its aggressive lines, aerodynamic fairing, and hunched-forward stance, the CBR650R exudes speed and purpose even at a standstill. It shares the same 649cc inline four-cylinder engine with the CB650R, delivering identical power and torque outputs. In addition, the CBR650R also features Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which enhances traction and stability, especially in dynamic riding conditions.
The new 2025 Honda CB650R has been priced at Rs. 9.60 lakh and the new CBR650R will retail at Rs. 10.40 lakh, all prices ex-showroom