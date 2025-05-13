Ducati launches all-new Scrambler Gen 2

The name Ducati and Scrambler have been going hand in hand since a very long time now and hence this motorcycle needs no introduction. This particular model is an entry-level unit that has helped a lot of South Asian countries get into the premium motorcycling space, with India, of course being the biggest market. Ducati is one manufacturer who seem to be consistently upgrading their products and what we are reviewing here is the updated, new generation Scrambler. This is one bike which comes with a lot of pizzazz.

One look at the second generation and there can be no doubt as to the bike’s iconic design – it is still a Scrambler at first glance. The slimmer tank design, the same round shape for the headlamp which now has a very large LED DRL along with the X element on it, makes the bike look more premium and part of the Ducati family. The minimalist tail with a cool LED stop lamp along with a brand new side panel makes it look fresh and also stand out from the crowd of other bikes in the segment – in fact the new machine is quite a head turner, and attracted some serious attention from all ages. The instrument cluster is now a 4.3-inch screen, and the new fuel gauge display has a twin toggle, that gives you a choice between level or range. There are other functions as well, but the learning curve is not that steep and you can master it pretty quickly. No complaint over the switchgear either; it has a good tactile feel even with gloves on. Ergonomics are top notch, and the improved design of the handlebar has been worth it, as steering now has become so much easier. The seat has also been improved and now is good enough for all types of riding – whether it is weekend rides, touring or even the daily commute.