Triumph announces the all-new SCRAMBLER 400 XC, blending classic with adventure

Triumph, the iconic British brand with a 120+ year legacy, announced the all-new Triumph Scrambler 400 XC recently, further strengthening its 400cc Modern Classic lineup in India. Joining the popular Scrambler 400X, this beautiful new Scrambler 400 XC delivers a category-leading combination of performance, specification, and premium finish, infused with Triumph’s unmistakable Scrambler DNA and genuine adventure capability.
The Scrambler 400 XC will be available at all authorised Triumph dealerships across India. Scrambler 400 XC celebrates the 75+ years of Triumph Scrambler legacy. Its rugged design draws inspiration from the esteemed Scrambler 900 and 1200 models, inheriting an off-road pedigree that traces back to the pioneering factory Scramblers of the 1950s. Engineered to provide a fun, agile, and confidence-inspiring ride, the Scrambler 400 XC caters to riders of all ages and experience levels.
It upholds the brand’s commitment to premium quality and commanding presence, now with a distinctly rugged, all-road spirit. The design seamlessly blends traditional elements with modern features, including an upswept silencer and concealed liquid-cooling, resulting in the signature Triumph Modern Classic style, purpose-built for adventure.
With its assertive silhouette and authentic Triumph scrambler design DNA, the Scrambler 400 XC is ready for every Adventure. Built tough, its cross-spoked wheels with larger 19-inch front come with tubeless tyres. The rugged high mudguard, windscreen and handguards provide protection for the rider in tough conditions, while a strong aluminium sump guard and engine bars protect vital components. Available in three colour schemes - Racing Yellow, Storm Grey, Vanilla White, each showcasing Triumph’s distinctive ‘Scrambler’ badge.
Thanks to its accessible seat height, low weight and commanding riding position, agile and easy handling allows riders to enjoy exploring the road less travelled with complete confidence. The characterful TR-series engine delivers flexible performance that adapts to any riding scenario, while delivering a rich and distinctive soundtrack. It’s enhanced by the latest rider technology, seamlessly integrated for modern convenience with timeless style. High-quality suspension ensures a smooth ride over varied terrains, while switchable traction control and a dedicated off-road ABS mode provide safety and versatility wherever the road leads.
The Scrambler 400 XC offers exceptional value to customers through its ownership proposition, including long 16,000 km service intervals. Peace of mind is further ensured with a comprehensive 5-year standard warranty, inclusive of 1 year of Roadside Assistance (RSA) as standard. Customers also have the option to purchase an extended warranty for up to 10 years and choose from periodic, comprehensive, or part Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) packages.
Priced at Rs. 2,94,147 (ex-showroom)