Triumph announces the all-new SCRAMBLER 400 XC, blending classic with adventure

The Scrambler 400 XC will be available at all authorised Triumph dealerships across India. Scrambler 400 XC celebrates the 75+ years of Triumph Scrambler legacy. Its rugged design draws inspiration from the esteemed Scrambler 900 and 1200 models, inheriting an off-road pedigree that traces back to the pioneering factory Scramblers of the 1950s. Engineered to provide a fun, agile, and confidence-inspiring ride, the Scrambler 400 XC caters to riders of all ages and experience levels.

It upholds the brand’s commitment to premium quality and commanding presence, now with a distinctly rugged, all-road spirit. The design seamlessly blends traditional elements with modern features, including an upswept silencer and concealed liquid-cooling, resulting in the signature Triumph Modern Classic style, purpose-built for adventure.