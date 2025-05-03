Street to track: Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup is back with the '25 season

After an exhilarating Season ‘24, Royal Enfield announces registrations for its exciting new season of the Continental GT Cup. This year it expands its search for raw racing talent to eight cities across India where amateur riders from Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Guwahati, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Bangalore, get an opportunity to battle it out on the grid for the zonal selection rounds.
Online registration is now open, with the only criteria being a valid driving licence. Expanding the ‘Street to Track’ vision, zonal selection rounds will now be held across eight cities, up from four last year, to find the best amateur talent. The Continental GT Cup champions the spirit of accessibility, giving everyday riders — regardless of background or experience — the opportunity to race, with only a valid driving license and a passion for motorcycling. Participants can register in either the professional or amateur category based on their eligibility. At each location, shortlisted riders will get two days of track
Twin Power Trophy also returns, with each pro paired with an amateur to form a team, giving the new racers an opportunity to learn from the professional racers. While individual performances will still be recognised with podiums and titles, the added layer of team strategy will create a unique platform for mentorship, where skills are sharpened through hands-on guidance, collaboration, and shared racing experience.
Season ‘24 which concluded on November 17, 2024, saw an overwhelming response of over 5000 registrations. Last year, the zonal selection rounds were held in four cities and this year, continuing its mission to grow track racing from the grassroots and make it more inclusive and accessible in India, Royal Enfield, through the eight zonal rounds will select 64 amateur riders, with the top 8 riders from each zone.
The GT Cup amateur and pro final selections will kick off the racing season from July 3–6, 2025, at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore. A total of 64 amateur riders and 50 pro riders will be participating in this exciting event. 24 of the fastest riders, representing both the pro and amateur categories, will earn a place on the final grid. August 2025 will mark the beginning of the four-month racing extravaganza, culminating in November 2025 with eight races across three rounds.