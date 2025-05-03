Street to track: Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup is back with the '25 season

Online registration is now open, with the only criteria being a valid driving licence. Expanding the ‘Street to Track’ vision, zonal selection rounds will now be held across eight cities, up from four last year, to find the best amateur talent. The Continental GT Cup champions the spirit of accessibility, giving everyday riders — regardless of background or experience — the opportunity to race, with only a valid driving license and a passion for motorcycling. Participants can register in either the professional or amateur category based on their eligibility. At each location, shortlisted riders will get two days of track

Twin Power Trophy also returns, with each pro paired with an amateur to form a team, giving the new racers an opportunity to learn from the professional racers. While individual performances will still be recognised with podiums and titles, the added layer of team strategy will create a unique platform for mentorship, where skills are sharpened through hands-on guidance, collaboration, and shared racing experience.