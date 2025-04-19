The KTM 390 ENDURO R brings real-world off-road capability to the fore, while remaining street legal

The KTM 390 ENDURO R introduces the Enduro segment to the Indian market from the KTM stable. With long travel suspension, 21/18-inch spoke wheels, a new minimal TFT dashboard, ride modes, and switchable ABS, it provides real-world, dual-sport ability while setting the benchmark in the segment. It boasts a slim and compact profile, thanks to a compact 9L metal fuel tank and small, off-road-focused fairings. These not only reduce the overall width, but also provide some protection to the tank while optimizing rider ergonomics when standing on the pegs.

The KTM 390 ENDURO R features a completely new, off-road inspired styling, with a clear and definitive KTM design set in resilient in-mold graphics. A new 2-piece steel trellis frame design features an unique steering head angle, triple clamps with 25 mm handlebar risers, subframe mounts, and rigidity profile, specifically engineered for off-road use, with improved handling, control and stability. The new frame is also designed for greater clearance for the radiator package and a bigger 21” wheel, with the footpeg location being optimized for riders when hitting those off-road sections.

The bike is equipped with 285 mm axial Bybre brakes on the front and 240 mm single piston brakes at the back. These ensure stellar braking performance on the road, but equally impressive stopping power on the dirt. It is powered by a new generation of lightweight, compact 399cc single-cylinder LC4c, which debuted in the Gen-3 KTM DUKE range. Building off the experience gained with the previous generation engines, this 399cc powerplant is completely redesigned, with newly optimized cylinder heads and gearboxes ready for BS6 compatibility.

Priced at Rs. 3,36,500 (Ex-showroom)