Off the beaten path

You would recall that in the past few weeks, we have been covering more advanture motorcycles – but then don’t blame us for it, this is the market whch is going the fastest and one of the manufacturers to make hay while the sun shines is Hero. Whether it is their iconic Xpulse models or now even the Impulse, Hero has been giving it all it can in the adventure motorcycle segment, right from 150 to the 200cc. While there have been quite a few change of hearts in between, the latest iteration, the 210cc aims to seek the one core area where the company was not so bright: the engine department. While the company has always been strong in the chassis department, this one vital area has now been suitably upgraded.

The styling has been changed, with the tank getting pushed ahead to give the bike more purposeful look and aesthetically it does the job too. This is also for better weight distribution in terms of a forward stance. The seat has now been made longer and the revised subframe aids in this modification with more space. All this has helped improve the ergonomics massively – whether you are planting yourself on the seat or standing for jumps, the feel is so much better. All this also makes the bike look more modern – somewhat Dakar inspired for 2025! The top variant gets a 4.2-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth, a dual-channel ABS with three modes, a decently tall windscreen, good quality knuckle guards. A rear luggage rack comes with the motorcycle. The base trim on the other hand gets a LCD console, a smaller fly screen at the front, and single-channel ABS.