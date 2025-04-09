Off the beaten path

You would recall that in the past few weeks, we have been covering more advanture motorcycles – but then don’t blame us for it, this is the market whch is going the fastest and one of the manufacturers to make hay while the sun shines is Hero. Whether it is their iconic Xpulse models or now even the Impulse, Hero has been giving it all it can in the adventure motorcycle segment, right from 150 to the 200cc. While there have been quite a few change of hearts in between, the latest iteration, the 210cc aims to seek the one core area where the company was not so bright: the engine department. While the company has always been strong in the chassis department, this one vital area has now been suitably upgraded.
The styling has been changed, with the tank getting pushed ahead to give the bike more purposeful look and aesthetically it does the job too. This is also for better weight distribution in terms of a forward stance. The seat has now been made longer and the revised subframe aids in this modification with more space. All this has helped improve the ergonomics massively – whether you are planting yourself on the seat or standing for jumps, the feel is so much better. All this also makes the bike look more modern – somewhat Dakar inspired for 2025! The top variant gets a 4.2-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth, a dual-channel ABS with three modes, a decently tall windscreen, good quality knuckle guards. A rear luggage rack comes with the motorcycle. The base trim on the other hand gets a LCD console, a smaller fly screen at the front, and single-channel ABS.
We were eager to hit the trail on the bike, and hence rode up to the dirt sections. We rode through small trails with no proper roads and weaved through stones and various other undulations – even encountering a bit of sand. We kept her purposefully in second gear through meandering speeds and there was no hiccup or jerk from the powertrain. The 210cc with its meaty 24.3 bhp and 20.7 Nm of torque gives a flat engine response, making the bike suitable to both off-roading and also road riding. The 6-speed transmission with a slipper clutch assists in smooth changes – all the better because a heavily revised gearing makes it much stronger in low and mid range and power is instantly available. Hero has tuned the cams and even after 7,000 RPM, one feels a surge. The bigger aspect is the refinement, which has improved dramatically and the vibrations at full power are easily negligible.
The suspension feels mature and the higher ground clearance helps it deal with all kinds of roads easily. The 21-inch wheel up front and 18-inch at the back just keep things balanced perfectly. The on-road dynamics on twisty road inspire enough confidence to move fast through sweepers and corners. Just like any other Hero bike of modern times, the chassis does not disappoint. The Eurogrip tyres help the case further and make things fun and stable. The brakes also felt good enough in most circumstances. Overall, the two things we had complained about was the refinement and the value for money. The refinement factor has been totally fixed and with the new pricing, this is surely a ball which Hero has hit out of the field.
Prices start at ₹ 1,75,800/- ex-showroom
Story by Mohit Soni