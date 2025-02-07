Electrifying Performance

Ultraviolette has made strides in the space of electric motorcycle that is outright premium in the way they are delivered to the customers. The after sales and service experience, the product and innovation solve key issues. The manufacturer just launched a plug and play extension to make A/C charging available at 4000 stations. However, in a bigger update now, the F77 has been updated again for 2025. The F77 has gained a new variant called the Super Street. Available in two variants, basic and Recon, the Recon is what we have tested on the track.
The F77 SuperStreet comes equipped with a 10.3 kWh battery pack and delivering a peak power output of 40.2 hp and 100 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycles claims 0 to 60 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 155 km/h. With an IDC range of 323 kilometres, the motorcycle provides a good range. The real range hovers around 250-280 kms. The best part is the supremely fast charger which takes under four hours to get it to reach 100% from 0 to 20 percent. Our track ride showcased that the suspension is spot on in the way it behaves and that is where it has been honed every other day of its development.
The weight balance, the front-end feel, the tyres all fell right and precise. The engine braking and various modes made use realise that you barely needed to touch the brakes on this slightly bigger than usual go-kart track. The F77 SuperStreet features an upright riding posture and comfortable ergonomics, enhancing the overall riding experience while maintaining a high level of engagement as before. This has also made sure that the stiff ride quality transferred to the rider's shoulder and body isn't harsh and made life much more comfortable on the road as well. The 10 kg lighter weight, the slightly increased rake and trail along with a new riding position makes it a rider delight never seen before in an electric motorcycle.
The F77 SuperStreet has a 3-level Traction Control System. However, it is equipped with 10 levels of Regenerative Braking now over the previous version that had three levels only. With more features most in the interest of safety, better accessories and a refined chassis is here to change the game. This move gurantees the adoption of the F77 to go much higher. Ultraviolette’s F77 SuperStreet just always been tempting, but this new variant takes things forward into the right direction unlike never before.
Priced at INR 2.99 lakhs, ex-showroom
