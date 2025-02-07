Electrifying Performance

Ultraviolette has made strides in the space of electric motorcycle that is outright premium in the way they are delivered to the customers. The after sales and service experience, the product and innovation solve key issues. The manufacturer just launched a plug and play extension to make A/C charging available at 4000 stations. However, in a bigger update now, the F77 has been updated again for 2025. The F77 has gained a new variant called the Super Street. Available in two variants, basic and Recon, the Recon is what we have tested on the track.

The F77 SuperStreet comes equipped with a 10.3 kWh battery pack and delivering a peak power output of 40.2 hp and 100 Nm of peak torque. The motorcycles claims 0 to 60 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 155 km/h. With an IDC range of 323 kilometres, the motorcycle provides a good range. The real range hovers around 250-280 kms. The best part is the supremely fast charger which takes under four hours to get it to reach 100% from 0 to 20 percent. Our track ride showcased that the suspension is spot on in the way it behaves and that is where it has been honed every other day of its development.