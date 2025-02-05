Ola launches Roadster X electric motorcycles; charges two-wheeler EV segment

Ola Electric announced its entry into the EV motorcycle segment with the launch of its Roadster X series today. Built on the company’s scalable motorcycle platform, the all-new Roadster X series is being introduced at INR 74,999 for the base model, to INR 1,54,999 for the top of the range Roadster X+ (with the 4680 Bharat Cell pack).

The series comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/50,000 km. Deliveries for the Roadster series to commence mid-March onwards.

The entire Roadster portfolio comes with a mid-drive motor and the powertrain features a chain drive and an integrated MCU for efficient torque transfer.

Ola said that it is introducing flat cables in the motorcycles—an industry-first innovation said to improve packaging efficiency, reduction in weight, and enhanced thermal performance to improve overall durability and reliability.

The series comes with first-in-segment patented brake-by-wire technology with single ABS, and smart MoveOS 5 features such as advanced regeneration, cruise control, and reverse mode.

The battery system of the series gets an IP67 waterproof and dust-proof certification and a serviceable Battery Management System (BMS) enabling easy maintenance.

Roadster X

The Roadster X comes in 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh power variants and is priced at INR 74,999, INR 84,999 and INR 94,999, respectively. It's powered by a 7kW mid-drive motor, has a top speed of 105 km/h (for 2.5kWh) and 118 km/h (for 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh). The 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh motorcycles boast a range of 140 km, 196 km and 252 km (IDC) respectively. The 2.5kWh variant accelerates from 0-40 km/h in 3.4 sec, while the 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh achieve this in 3.1 seconds.

Roadster X+

The Roadster X+ (4.5kWh and 9.1kWh) is powered by an 11kW motor. It has a top speed of 125km/h and can accelerate from 0 - 40 km/h in just 2.7 seconds. The Roadster X+ 4.5kWh and 9.1kWh versions comes with an impressive range of 252 km (IDC) and 501 km (IDC) respectively.

Sports, Normal, and Eco riding modes are standard across variants as is the 4.3" segmented LCD screen with USB. Available colours are Industrial Silver, Anthracite, Stellar blue, Pine green, and Ceramic white.

Bookings are open and deliveries begin in March this year.