Ola Electric announces S1 scooter portfolio on new Gen 3 platform

The company announced it will continue to retail its Gen 2 scooters at discounts of up to ₹35,000, with S1 Pro, S1 X (2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh) now starting at INR 1,14,999, INR 69,999, INR 79,999, and INR 89,999, respectively.

All Gen 3 scooters sport a mid-drive motor and chain drive for optimised performance and reliability, and the integrated Motor Control Unit (MCU) is said to improve range and efficiency. The Gen 3 platform also introduces the category-first dual ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), and patented brake-by-wire technology for EV scooters.

Gen 3 reportedly offers 20% increase in peak power, 11% reduction in cost, and 20% increase in range over Gen 2.

S1 Pro+

S1 Pro+ (5.3kWh and 4kWh) is powered by a 13 kW motor reaching a top speed of 141 kmph and 128 kmph respectively and an acceleration of 0-40 kmph in just 2.1 and 2.3 seconds. The 5.3kWh has a claimed range of 320km (IDC), while the 4kWh has a 242km (IDC) range. The S1 Pro+ offers dual ABS, with disc brakes in front and the rear.

S1 Pro

The S1 Pro (4kWh and 3kWh) with a 11 kW mid-drive motor claims a top speed of 125 km/h and 117 km/h respectively and a range of 242 km and 176 km, respectively. They come with single ABS and dual disc brakes.

S1 X+ and S1 X

The S1 X+ is powered by a 4kWh battery and 11 kW mid-drive motor and clocks a top speed of 125 kmph with an acceleration of 0-40 kmph in 2.7 seconds and a range of 242 km. It has a front disc brake.

The mass-market S1 X comes in 4kWh, 3kWh, and 2kWh battery packs with a 7kW motor and offers an range of 242 km, 176 km, and 108 km (IDC) respectively and 0-40 kmph acceleration times of 3.0 seconds, 3.1 seconds, and 3.4 seconds, respectively.

MoveOS 5

The company announced the roll-out of MoveOS 5 beta starting mid February which will unlock features such as Smartwatch App, Smart Park, Bharat Mood, Road Trip Mode powered by Ola Maps, Live Location Sharing, Emergency SOS and much more.

Extended Warranty

The Gen 3 portfolio comes with a warranty of 3 years/40,000 km for the scooter and 3 years/40,000 km for the battery. Additionally, customers can extend their battery warranty up to 8 years or 1,25,000 km at a nominal cost of INR 14,999.