Ola Electric announces S1 scooter portfolio on new Gen 3 platform

Ola Electric launched its S1 Gen 3 portfolio built on the advanced Gen 3 platform. The introductory prices for the range starts at INR 79,999 for the S1 X (2kWh) and goes up to INR 1,69,999 for the S1 Pro+ (5.3kWh).
The flagship S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh — with 4680 Bharat Cell — and the 4kWh models are priced at INR 1,69,999, and INR 1,54,999, respectively.
The S1 Pro is available in 4kWh and 3kWh battery options, and priced at INR 1,34,999 and INR 1,14,999, respectively.
The S1 X range is priced at INR 79,999 for 2kWh, INR 89,999 for 3kWh, and INR 99,999 for 4kWh, with S1 X+ available with the 4kWh battery and priced at INR 1,07,999.
The company announced it will continue to retail its Gen 2 scooters at discounts of up to ₹35,000, with S1 Pro, S1 X (2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh) now starting at INR 1,14,999, INR 69,999, INR 79,999, and INR 89,999, respectively.
All Gen 3 scooters sport a mid-drive motor and chain drive for optimised performance and reliability, and the integrated Motor Control Unit (MCU) is said to improve range and efficiency. The Gen 3 platform also introduces the category-first dual ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), and patented brake-by-wire technology for EV scooters.
Gen 3 reportedly offers 20% increase in peak power, 11% reduction in cost, and 20% increase in range over Gen 2.
S1 Pro+
S1 Pro+ (5.3kWh and 4kWh) is powered by a 13 kW motor reaching a top speed of 141 kmph and 128 kmph respectively and an acceleration of 0-40 kmph in just 2.1 and 2.3 seconds. The 5.3kWh has a claimed range of 320km (IDC), while the 4kWh has a 242km (IDC) range. The S1 Pro+ offers dual ABS, with disc brakes in front and the rear.
S1 Pro
The S1 Pro (4kWh and 3kWh) with a 11 kW mid-drive motor claims a top speed of 125 km/h and 117 km/h respectively and a range of 242 km and 176 km, respectively. They come with single ABS and dual disc brakes.
S1 X+ and S1 X
The S1 X+ is powered by a 4kWh battery and 11 kW mid-drive motor and clocks a top speed of 125 kmph with an acceleration of 0-40 kmph in 2.7 seconds and a range of 242 km. It has a front disc brake.
The mass-market S1 X comes in 4kWh, 3kWh, and 2kWh battery packs with a 7kW motor and offers an range of 242 km, 176 km, and 108 km (IDC) respectively and 0-40 kmph acceleration times of 3.0 seconds, 3.1 seconds, and 3.4 seconds, respectively.
MoveOS 5
The company announced the roll-out of MoveOS 5 beta starting mid February which will unlock features such as Smartwatch App, Smart Park, Bharat Mood, Road Trip Mode powered by Ola Maps, Live Location Sharing, Emergency SOS and much more.
Extended Warranty
The Gen 3 portfolio comes with a warranty of 3 years/40,000 km for the scooter and 3 years/40,000 km for the battery. Additionally, customers can extend their battery warranty up to 8 years or 1,25,000 km at a nominal cost of INR 14,999.