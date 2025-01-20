Srivaru Motors unveils PRANA 2.0

The inauguration was graced by the presence of Alisha Abdullah, India’s first female national racing champion and a pioneer in motorsports, who served as the esteemed chief guest.

The SVM Experience Centre, located at Royapettah, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600014, offers an immersive journey into electric mobility, featuring the company’s premium range of electric motorcycles, including the newly launched PRANA 2.0, which is set to revolutionize the EV market.

The opening day marked a significant milestone with the delivery of 20 motorcycles to customers, underscoring the showroom’s dedication to driving the adoption of electric mobility.

Chief Guest Alisha Abdullah expressed her admiration for Srivaru Motors’ contributions to sustainable transportation, stating:

“It’s an honor to be part of this remarkable occasion. As someone passionate about speed and performance, I am thrilled to see Srivaru Motors merge these qualities with electric motorcycles like the PRANA 2.0. Their focus on sustainability, innovation, and rider empowerment is truly commendable. I am confident this showroom will inspire many to embrace the future of transportation. By delivering premium electric mobility with cutting-edge features, they are taking a meaningful step toward a cleaner, greener world.”

About PRANA 2.0

The PRANA 2.0 is Srivaru Motors’ latest flagship electric motorcycle designed for urban riders seeking premium performance with sustainability. Key highlights include: