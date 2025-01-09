Electric Magic Carpet

Ather a decade ago introduced the 450 series of scooter ten years ago and since then have been constantly revising it with updates. These updates were not only cosmetic, but included software updates as well, besides a few limited edition models. It is a company driven by an engineering focused ideal, and there is no doubt that they have added a fun factor besides reliability in all their products. Of course, their chassis system remains one of the best out there and this is one of the reasons why the company has held its own in a market dominated by nut-and-bolt assembly operations of products imported from China.

Their new model is called the Rizta, and to start with, it is a remarkably well-crafted scooter. The design strikes a perfect balance with futuristic elements. The headlight, LED DRL, and LED stop lamps distinguish the scooter from its other competitors in the same domain. Our test machine came in a dual-tone colour scheme of white and blue, which somehow made it look future-ready. Naturally, it wouldn’t be an Ather, if it was not packed with technology and contributing to this is the rather large 7-inch TFT instrument cluster that is distinctive thanks to its ample size, colours, fonts, graphics, and layout, contributing to its clear legibility. There is also Bluetooth connectivity and a propriety app.