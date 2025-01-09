Electric Magic Carpet

Ather a decade ago introduced the 450 series of scooter ten years ago and since then have been constantly revising it with updates. These updates were not only cosmetic, but included software updates as well, besides a few limited edition models. It is a company driven by an engineering focused ideal, and there is no doubt that they have added a fun factor besides reliability in all their products. Of course, their chassis system remains one of the best out there and this is one of the reasons why the company has held its own in a market dominated by nut-and-bolt assembly operations of products imported from China.
Their new model is called the Rizta, and to start with, it is a remarkably well-crafted scooter. The design strikes a perfect balance with futuristic elements. The headlight, LED DRL, and LED stop lamps distinguish the scooter from its other competitors in the same domain. Our test machine came in a dual-tone colour scheme of white and blue, which somehow made it look future-ready. Naturally, it wouldn’t be an Ather, if it was not packed with technology and contributing to this is the rather large 7-inch TFT instrument cluster that is distinctive thanks to its ample size, colours, fonts, graphics, and layout, contributing to its clear legibility. There is also Bluetooth connectivity and a propriety app.
Riding the Rizta made it evident that the brand has further improved the handling. The motor delivers good low and mid-range power, and the top-end speed is limited to a maximum of 80 km/h. The two riding modes keeps things simple, and there is a reversing mode too. The power delivery remains consistent across both riding modes, and at the same time it is not geared towards aggressiveness, making the scooter more oriented towards families. The regeneration via brakes provides ease of mind and additional coasting regen is something works very well in its favour. Charging from 0-100 per cent takes under six hours, and the claimed range of 159 kilometres appears adequate.
The ride quality is exceptionally well-calibrated. The scooter's constant and sophisticated damping aids in stability on both good and bad roads. Whether at high or low speeds, the scooter performs admirably and comes close to the segment benchmark, the Bajaj Chetak. The 12-inch wheels on both ends paired with well matched tires provided us with solid grip in wet and dry conditions alike. Safety kit includes t Autohold, Magic Twist, Skid Control, ESS and Fall Safe.
There’s no denying that Ather has adopted a new strategy in its scooter design, which is a welcome development for a large demographic. The scooter currently offers a warranty of eight years on its battery. It’s a scooter that looks premium throughout, exhibits robustness, and is family-friendly in its power delivery.
Priced at INR 1.10 lakhs, ex-showroom
Story by Mohit Soni