Kawasaki India launches dual-sport KLX 230, deliveries begin January 2025

The KLX230 delivers impressive performance in the low to mid range, making it an excellent choice for trail riding. Its 4-stroke engine provides smooth torque, resulting in a rider-friendly experience and consistent acceleration.

The 18 bhp@8000 rpm engine puts out 18.3 Nm@6400 rpm of torque, and the kerb weight of the KLX 230 is 137 kg.

The compact design enhances maneuverability and keeps the bike lightweight, while the air-cooled construction ensures simplicity and reliability on the trails.