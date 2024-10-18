Kawasaki India launches dual-sport KLX 230, deliveries begin January 2025
The KLX230 delivers impressive performance in the low to mid range, making it an excellent choice for trail riding. Its 4-stroke engine provides smooth torque, resulting in a rider-friendly experience and consistent acceleration.
The 18 bhp@8000 rpm engine puts out 18.3 Nm@6400 rpm of torque, and the kerb weight of the KLX 230 is 137 kg.
The compact design enhances maneuverability and keeps the bike lightweight, while the air-cooled construction ensures simplicity and reliability on the trails.
It has an all-digital LCD instrument panel displays a speedometer, odometer, dual trip meters, fuel gauge, clock, smartphone call and mail notices and Bluetooth indicator.
The motorcycle has dual-purpose ABS tuned for both on-road and off-road applications that can be disabled for off-road riding. It has a six-speed transmission and electric start as standard. The KLX 230 has 21” and 18” aluminium wheels at the front and rear respectively.
Featuring a high-tensile steel perimeter frame, short wheelbase, and low seat height, the Kawasaki KLX230 offers confident handling for a variety of riders and terrains. Long-travel suspension effectively absorbs bumps, boosting off-road performance, and the reinforced rear subframe improves stability on uneven ground.
Bookings are open and pricing will be announced in December 2024.