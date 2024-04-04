2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched, priced at INR 7.77 lakh

The Japanese motorcycle maker is offering customers Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte Dark Gray paint options for 2024. The first colour seems inspired by the paint scheme of Aprilia machines.

Featuring the same design as before, the adventure tourer sports dual LED headlights, a tall flyscreen, road-biased tyres, and long-travel suspension. It also comes with mounts for luggage panniers. It is fairly equipped with a digital dash featuring smartphone connectivity, an USB port, ABS and more.