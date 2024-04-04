2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched, priced at INR 7.77 lakh

Kawasaki India has launched the 2024 Versys 650 at INR 7,77,000 (ex-showroom), today. The adventure tourer remains largely unchanged from 2023 and is now offered in two colour options.
The Japanese motorcycle maker is offering customers Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte Dark Gray paint options for 2024. The first colour seems inspired by the paint scheme of Aprilia machines.
Featuring the same design as before, the adventure tourer sports dual LED headlights, a tall flyscreen, road-biased tyres, and long-travel suspension. It also comes with mounts for luggage panniers. It is fairly equipped with a digital dash featuring smartphone connectivity, an USB port, ABS and more.
Power comes from a 649cc parallel twin engine that produces a maximum of 65.7 BHP and 61 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and features a slipper clutch.