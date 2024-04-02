Pramac puts end to rumours, announces deal with Ducati until 2026

Team Manager Gino Borsoi has said there will always be rumours floating around in the paddock, and insisted that "it's best to rely on contracts."

And when he means contracts, he means that Pramac will stay with Ducati for at least two more years after the end of the current season.

"We have an option with Ducati in our favour for the next two years and we are very happy with them. Practically everything is already signed, we can put an end to these stories," said Borsoi, adding that "the world would have to fall for us to change."

He further went on to say that the contract also involves the specification of the bike Pramac will run. "The contract with Ducati for the next two years also provides for having two official bikes," stated Borsoi.