Will Fabio Quartararo head to Aprilia in 2025?

Yamaha has fallen short of its rivals for the past two seasons, and it looks like 2023 will be no different. Fabio, who won the 2021 MotoGP World Championship with the Japanese marque, has been winless for a while, owing to Yamaha's lack of performance.

While Ducati has overturned its winless streak big time, there are currently eight Ducatis on the grid, and Yamaha and Honda have been relegated to the back of the field.

Although the two manufacturers have been given concessions this year, it is clear that their progress has been slow, and no miracles are expected anytime soon.

As a result, Quartararo is looking to change teams for 2025 and beyond, and Aprilia is touted to be among the interesting choices. Although it is powered by a V4, the RSGP currently has the best corner speed, and could suit Fabio a lot better than Ducati.

Also, Aprilia showed very strong pace over the entirety of the 2024 Portugese GP at Portimao, with Maverik winning the sprint and almost bagging a podium at the main race, only to be robbed of the opportunity by technical issues.

Ducati seems to be a probability as well, especially with Enea Bastianini coming under increased pressure over time. Along with Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez, Quartararo will also be eyeing the Factory Ducati seat next year.