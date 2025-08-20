As Parineeta turns 20, Shreya Ghoshal treats with an unreleased verse from Piyu Bole

It has been more than 20 years since we were introduced to the melodious Piyu Bole track from Pradeep Sarkar’s Parineeta.

Here’s an unreleased verse from Piyu Bole

Marking the special milestone, singer Shreya Ghoshal decided to treat the netizens with an unreleased verse from the beloved number. She was later joined by lyricist Swanand Kirkire and composer Shantanu Moitra.

Crooned by Shreya and Sonu Nigam, Piyu Bole has been picturised on Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing the beautiful verse from Piyu Bole, Shreya penned on her Instagram, “Here we go - The Unreleased Verse - Piyu Bole...We celebrate 20 years of #Parineeta but more than that this year also marks 20 years of our friendship! The trio which the world loved and how! @moitrashantanu @swanandkirkire @shreyaghoshal.”