Did you have a chance to try this INR 1.1 lakh Diwali sweet from a Jaipur shop?

As the cities across India shimmered in festive lights, a quaint shop in the heart of Jaipur quietly stole the spotlight. Known for its exquisite mithai all through the year, the store recently made headlines for crafting a kilo of sweets priced at a staggering INR 1.1 lakh during the Diwali season.
The sweet makers at this Jaipur store have truly taken indulgence to a whole new level. While Diwali has traditionally been the time to invest in gold and silver, why limit the sparkle to jewelry when it can melt on your palate too? Anjali Jain, a culinary innovator and founder of Tyohaar, has crafted an entire range of luxurious sweets that embrace this extravagance. Launched under Tyohaar’s Gold Series, the crown jewel is Swarn Prasadam, priced at a staggering INR 1,11,000 per kilogram, making it a Diwali treat that’s as lavish as it is delicious.
This one-of-a-kind mithai blends exceptional flavours with rare, high-value ingredients. It’s sprinkled with gold sourced from a Jain temple, making it completely cruelty-free. Inside each bite lies chilgoza (pine nuts), one of the world’s rarest and priciest nuts, along with a touch of saffron to enhance both aroma and taste. The result is a sweet that turns every mouthful into a subtle indulgence, where luxury meets tradition.
Anjali in an interview talked about the sweet and said, “Today, this sweet is the most expensive sweet in India. Its price is Rs 1,11,000. Its appearance and packaging are also very premium. It is packed in a jewellery box.”
She added saying, “It is being infused with real edible gold, which is also called gold ashes. 24-carat gold, also known as Swarna Bhasma, is being infused in it. We are also applying gold work on it, bought from a Jain temple. We have used the best ingredients available, and it’s made completely according to Ayurvedic traditions. So, anything that reflects Indian tradition is inherently priceless”.
For those opting for a single piece, the prices are equally striking: Chaandi Bhasm Bharat at INR 1,150 per piece, 24-Carat Kaju Katli at INR 3,500 per kilogram, and Swarn Bhasm Bharat at INR 1,950 per piece. Each sweet reflects the same luxurious style seen in the store’s high-end offerings, blending tradition with an unusually extravagant twist for Diwali.