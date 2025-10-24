Did you have a chance to try this INR 1.1 lakh Diwali sweet from a Jaipur shop?

As the cities across India shimmered in festive lights, a quaint shop in the heart of Jaipur quietly stole the spotlight. Known for its exquisite mithai all through the year, the store recently made headlines for crafting a kilo of sweets priced at a staggering INR 1.1 lakh during the Diwali season.

Swarn Prasadam: The most expensive mithai in India that debuted this Diwali

The sweet makers at this Jaipur store have truly taken indulgence to a whole new level. While Diwali has traditionally been the time to invest in gold and silver, why limit the sparkle to jewelry when it can melt on your palate too? Anjali Jain, a culinary innovator and founder of Tyohaar, has crafted an entire range of luxurious sweets that embrace this extravagance. Launched under Tyohaar’s Gold Series, the crown jewel is Swarn Prasadam, priced at a staggering INR 1,11,000 per kilogram, making it a Diwali treat that’s as lavish as it is delicious.

So what exactly makes Swarn Prasadam so expensive?

This one-of-a-kind mithai blends exceptional flavours with rare, high-value ingredients. It’s sprinkled with gold sourced from a Jain temple, making it completely cruelty-free. Inside each bite lies chilgoza (pine nuts), one of the world’s rarest and priciest nuts, along with a touch of saffron to enhance both aroma and taste. The result is a sweet that turns every mouthful into a subtle indulgence, where luxury meets tradition.