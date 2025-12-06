Release of Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2: Thaandavam postponed indefinitely

The makers of director Boyapeti Sreenu’s much-anticipated action entertainer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, have now announced that the film will not be releasing on December 5 as scheduled due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam release postponed

Taking to its X timeline, 14 Reels Plus, the production house that has produced the film, wrote, "With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film."

The production house further said, "We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon."