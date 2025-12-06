Release of Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2: Thaandavam postponed indefinitely

The makers of director Boyapeti Sreenu’s much-anticipated action entertainer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, have now announced that the film will not be releasing on December 5 as scheduled due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’.
Taking to its X timeline, 14 Reels Plus, the production house that has produced the film, wrote, "With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film."
The production house further said, "We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon."
It may be recalled that on Thursday evening, the production house cancelled the premiere shows of the film that were scheduled in India. It had said, "#Akhanda2 Premieres in India scheduled for today are cancelled due to technical issues. We've tried our best, but a few things are beyond our control. Sorry for the inconvenience. The overseas premieres will play as per the schedule today."
The film has triggered huge expectations and has already been cleared by the Censor Board for release with a U/A certificate. It may be recalled that a news agency, quoting sources, had reported on Saturday that the film had completed its censor formalities and that it had been cleared for release with a run time of 166 minutes (2 hours and 44 minutes).
Produced on an ambitious scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the project is being presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri.