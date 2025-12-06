Sachin Tendulkar was allegedly dating this actress before marriage

There has been a continuous, widespread belief or rumour that Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had a romance with actress Shilpa Shirodkar for many years. However, this relationship has never been substantiated and should be viewed with skepticism. The first rumour about this alleged romance between Tendulkar and Shirodkar emerged in the early 1990s, and has re-emerged over time in various tabloid-style publications; however, both Sachin and Shilpa have publicly stated that there was no love interest between them.

Shilpa Shirodkar broke silence on this alleged affair

Shilpa Shirodkar said publicly that she met Sachin Tendulkar only once during the early '90s (around the time of filming the film Hum), through some mutual friends. She said that her meeting with him was nothing more than a friendly meeting and that the only reason everyone speculates about there being anything more than a platonic relationship is that "an actress meets a cricketer." Shirodkar has consistently maintained that Tendulkar was already dating Anjali at the time, and that both she and Tendulkar were only "friends."