There has been a continuous, widespread belief or rumour that Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had a romance with actress Shilpa Shirodkar for many years. However, this relationship has never been substantiated and should be viewed with skepticism. The first rumour about this alleged romance between Tendulkar and Shirodkar emerged in the early 1990s, and has re-emerged over time in various tabloid-style publications; however, both Sachin and Shilpa have publicly stated that there was no love interest between them.
Shilpa Shirodkar said publicly that she met Sachin Tendulkar only once during the early '90s (around the time of filming the film Hum), through some mutual friends. She said that her meeting with him was nothing more than a friendly meeting and that the only reason everyone speculates about there being anything more than a platonic relationship is that "an actress meets a cricketer." Shirodkar has consistently maintained that Tendulkar was already dating Anjali at the time, and that both she and Tendulkar were only "friends."
Sachin Tendulkar stated in an interview that he didn't think the talk of him having an affair with actress Shilpa Shetty was credible, and he feels that they were just acquaintances. In 1995, Sachin married Anjali and Shilpa, who was born on 10 October 1975, married Aparesh Ranjit in 2000, almost 5 years after her marriage to Sachin.
Sachin and Shilpa met only once through a mutual acquaintance in the Bandra East area of Mumbai in the early 1990s, but there has been no proof presented that would indicate that they had any kind of ongoing romantic or sexual relationship. There have not been any contemporary photographs or correspondence between Sachin and Shilpa, or corroborated eyewitness accounts to back up the claims of an affair. Over the years, the story has been recycled by new outlets, websites, and various social media platforms, without any new information being presented, and has continued to exist as a result of them.