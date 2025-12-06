Here’s a peek inside Sarah Tendulkar’s 36-hour Varanasi getaway

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, recently took to social media to give an insider's view into her jam-packed 36-hour spiritual and cultural pilgrimage to Varanasi, fondly referred to as the city of a thousand temples. Accompanied by her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, the biomedical scientist gave in to the timeless allure of the city as she began to take in local sights, shopped and indulged in street food within her tight schedule.
As if taken out of a traveller's book, Sara's trip was a complete blend of retail therapy and gastronomic delights. Her social media photo dump most definitely would have included a motley stack of bright Banarasi sarees showing luxurious drapes in purple, pink and blue-all with their traditional motifs. Of course, a visit to Kashi would entail stopping over for its famous textiles, speaking volumes about the region's rich handloom heritage.
Sara's foodie came alive as she dived into the celebrated street food scene of Varanasi. Over-flowing snaps of spicy, sour chaat and soothing kulhad wali chai captured the essence of the flavors of the city. The key attraction was the tiranga barfi, a tricoloured sweet representing the Indian flag, which received the prized Geographical Indication, or GI, tag in April 2024. This historic sweet, along with classic dahi vada, rounded off her rich culinary odyssey.
Beyond the shopping and snacking, the mother-daughter duo visited local temples and tourist spots, seeking blessings and appreciating the spiritual core of one of the world's oldest living cities. Sara's brief but vibrant visit proves you can experience a significant slice of Kashi’s culture and cuisine, even if time is short.