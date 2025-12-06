Here’s a peek inside Sarah Tendulkar’s 36-hour Varanasi getaway

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, recently took to social media to give an insider's view into her jam-packed 36-hour spiritual and cultural pilgrimage to Varanasi, fondly referred to as the city of a thousand temples. Accompanied by her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, the biomedical scientist gave in to the timeless allure of the city as she began to take in local sights, shopped and indulged in street food within her tight schedule.

All about Sarah Tendulkar’s 36-hour Varanasi getaway

As if taken out of a traveller's book, Sara's trip was a complete blend of retail therapy and gastronomic delights. Her social media photo dump most definitely would have included a motley stack of bright Banarasi sarees showing luxurious drapes in purple, pink and blue-all with their traditional motifs. Of course, a visit to Kashi would entail stopping over for its famous textiles, speaking volumes about the region's rich handloom heritage.