Mumbai’s iconic Britannia and Co.'s dog Julu goes viral as the most beloved mascot

A clip of Julu, the 13-year-old dog from Britannia and Co., has resulted in Julu going viral due to the vast number of people viewing the Instagram Reel. Julu's cool demeanour while keeping an eye on every customer from his "throne" has endeared him to many over his ten-plus years working at Britannia and Co. The Instagram clip of Julu's relaxed demeanour resulted in widespread nostalgia about Julu and his home at the storied restaurant.

Why Britannia and Co.'s dog Julu became an online star

For regular patrons of Irani/Parsis in Ballard Estate since 1923, the video depicts the beloved dog Julu as he lounges comfortably in his regular spot. Numerous people who viewed the viral video shared their own memories of having either held him, taken pictures with him, or simply watched him sleep at the counter. The video quickly caught fire as people throughout Mumbai (and beyond), eager for something to feel good about, began posting it on social networks, the web, and on pages dedicated to food and animal rescue.