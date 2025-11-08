Tom Brady reveals his new dog Junie is a clone of beloved late pet Lua

The announcement was part of the news that Colossal has acquired Viagen Pets and Equine, which is described as the global leader in animal cloning. Viagen is known for its high-profile work in cloning pets; it has cloned dogs for celebrities such as Barbra Streisand and Paris Hilton. It also has a history of successful cloning across fifteen species including the black-footed ferret.

Tom added that he was excited about what the combination of the two companies could accomplish. “I am excited how Colossal and Viagen’s tech together can help both families losing their beloved pets while helping to save endangered species.”

Lua was a key figure in the family Tom shared with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, who announced the dog’s death on Instagram last year. While Colossal has been made famous for its ‘de-extinction’ operations like those involving dire wolves and the dodo bird, Tom's announcement shines a light on the booming business of pet cloning and gives hope to pet owners looking to hang onto a part of their beloved friends.