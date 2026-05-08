All you need to know about the new Audi SQ8

If you are one of the few people who like to take the wheel of your SUV at times, look no further than the Audi SQ8. A big move up from its 6-cylinder sibling, the Q8, this bad girl packs in a twin-turbo V8 with 507 horsepower and a stump-pulling 770 Nm of torque. She may be the middle child between the normal Q8 and the fire-breathing RSQ8, but hey, she means business. You can potter around town, burbling away with that glorious exhaust note as you navigate city traffic. However, once you are up to more open areas, shift into dynamic mode and that’s when the fangs come out – she sits on her haunches and then propels you to the horizon – the 0-100 km/h dash comes up in a shade over 4 seconds and the relentless pace does not fade till the electronically governed speed of 250 km/h. Worthy of mention here are the headlights, what Audi calls Matrix HD LEDs. You also get a laser beam to extend range, giving you perfect illumination without blinding oncoming traffic.

Squaring at the power of 8

Features include soft-close doors and a powered boot. Frameless windows give a chic look, while the 3,000 mm wheelbase ensures that there is sufficient leg room at the back. No more leather, so you get leatherette with firm and comfortable seating. Ventilation and heating features in the front fully adjustable front electric seats cater to your needs, and the four-zone climate control keeps everybody happy. The rear doors have electric sunblinds that do a great job in blocking the heat on a hot summer day. You get what is called an ‘Audi phone box’ to wirelessly charge your phone, though irritatingly, there is no wireless CarPlay or AndroidAuto. Thankfully, some physical buttons still exist, and the two screens for HVAC and infotainment are sharp and fairly easy to use. You get a stonking 730-watts B&O sound system playing through 17 speakers, including a subwoofer, and the sound quality, especially with 3D surround, is superb. The 12.3-inch digital cockpit can be fully customised to the way you like your information to be presented.