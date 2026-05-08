David Attenborough at 100: The voice that warned about global crisis. Watch the video

For decades, David Attenborough has been more than just the voice of nature documentaries — he became one of the world’s strongest voices on climate change, biodiversity loss, fossil fuel dependence, and the urgent need for renewable energy. As he turns 100, many of the warnings he made years ago are now shaping global climate policy and public debate. From disappearing wildlife to rising temperatures and environmental collapse, Attenborough consistently urged humanity to act before it was too late. In this video, we explore his biggest environmental warnings, his lasting influence on climate conversations, and why his message matters more than ever today.