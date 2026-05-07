Buying a new car: Keep this 12-point checklist handy

If 2026 is the year that you are looking to invest in a new car then keep in mind not just your finances, but also the future. Invest in only what is necessary and how it might come handy. This helps in reducing the budget to a great extent. Here’s all you need to know about purchasing a new car.
A dozen pointers to keep in mind when purchasing a new car.
Ultimate purpose: When you sit down to decide on the car model, keep the purpose top priority. Will it be an everyday-use car? Would you want to occasionally go for long rides? Or are you purchasing only for long rides? Depending on the purpose, the model may vary. For instance a sedan or cruise control SUV works best for long drives while a compact hatchback is good for a daily commute through the city.
Set your budget: Always set a realistic budget and try to save up some money. Unless absolutely necessary, avoid going over-budget. Moreover, the car budget is not what has been quoted to you in the showroom. It also includes additional feature installment, car insurance, loan interest, parking costs (if any) and more. All these together go towards your car purchase fund.
Total cost of ownership: Most people omit this very important part while creating the expense sheet for the car. Even if you get a car at a relatively low price, the overall expense may shoot up because of additional maintenance price. This includes creation of a licence (if you don’t have one already), car registration, fuel prices, tire replacement, regular and emergency maintenance, insurance premiums and more.
Car power: Petrol, diesel, hybrid or electric vehicle? This is a question that should be asked immediately when you set out to zero in on a car. Petroleum and its byproducts are not only facing price rise by the day but they are also polluting to the environment. Electric vehicle also needs its fare share of charging. Keep these pros and cons before selecting on the liquid or batteries that run the engine.
Safety: Not many people know of it, but cars come with their own safety kits. This includes a crash rating from trusted agencies, airbags, first aid kits, mounts and more. Ensure that all these are present in the car and you know exactly where, so during an emergency you can take faster action.
Install only desired features: Sometimes, people start installing several add-on features to their car. While a sunroof may be aesthetically tempting, take a moment to actually envision if you would need it or not. If you can be comfortably content without the additional features, then do not install them as they severely hike up the budget.
After-purchase service: The story doesn’t end after you purchase the car. It only begins. Every 3-6 months it has to be sent to a proper workshop for regular maintenance. Thus, you should be aware of all service centres- regular and emergency- near you. Where might you be able to get parts of the car? What comes under the car warranty package? These questions should be clear from the get-go, even before signing the purchase documents.
Re-sale value: Old and used cars are often priceless in the re-sale market. While purchasing, keep a lookout of all resale markets and how much your car can value in the future in those markets. Parameters like car colour, maintenance history and present condition, fuel type, brand etc play an integral role while reselling the car.
Test –drive well: Before purchasing the car, do thorough test-drive to figure out all its features. See the spaciousness and seat comfort, especially for the driver. Check how smoothly the car brakes or how clear is the visibility, especially if you are to go for early morning drives or road trips. Always take the car for a round on both smooth roads and those filled with obstructions, traffic or potholes, to gauge its ultimate performance.
Check for discounts: Purchasing a car, no matter how minimum your budget is, is a big financial deal. Always keep an eye on exchange rates, insurance negotiation, discounts, and more to see avenues where you can lower your budget.
No emotional purchase: For those who are buying their first car, emotion may sometimes take over their rationality. Avoid getting stuck in such a situation. Don’t purchase it, because the car looks well, or it might elevate your social status with that of your peers. Purchase because you want to make an investment for the comfort of your family with whatever finances you can stretch to.
Think for the future: While purchasing a car, also think ahead in terms of its resale value in a decade, or whether you would need a bigger car if your family expands, or what happens if fuel prices change? Keep these in mind so that you can make the purchase practice, futuristic and affordable.