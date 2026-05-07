Buying a new car: Keep this 12-point checklist handy

Ultimate purpose: When you sit down to decide on the car model, keep the purpose top priority. Will it be an everyday-use car? Would you want to occasionally go for long rides? Or are you purchasing only for long rides? Depending on the purpose, the model may vary. For instance a sedan or cruise control SUV works best for long drives while a compact hatchback is good for a daily commute through the city.

Set your budget: Always set a realistic budget and try to save up some money. Unless absolutely necessary, avoid going over-budget. Moreover, the car budget is not what has been quoted to you in the showroom. It also includes additional feature installment, car insurance, loan interest, parking costs (if any) and more. All these together go towards your car purchase fund.

Total cost of ownership: Most people omit this very important part while creating the expense sheet for the car. Even if you get a car at a relatively low price, the overall expense may shoot up because of additional maintenance price. This includes creation of a licence (if you don’t have one already), car registration, fuel prices, tire replacement, regular and emergency maintenance, insurance premiums and more.

Car power: Petrol, diesel, hybrid or electric vehicle? This is a question that should be asked immediately when you set out to zero in on a car. Petroleum and its byproducts are not only facing price rise by the day but they are also polluting to the environment. Electric vehicle also needs its fare share of charging. Keep these pros and cons before selecting on the liquid or batteries that run the engine.